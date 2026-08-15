Brewers' Former First-Round Pick Cracks MLB's Top 100 Prospects

The Milwaukee Brewers' future looks bright as the farm system continues to impress.

Despite spending less money than more than half of the teams in baseball, Milwaukee continues to be one of the most dominant teams in the league. The Brewers owned the best regular-season record last year and appear to be on track to win their division for the fourth straight season and reach the playoffs for the eighth time in the past nine years.

Much of Milwaukee's continued success can be attributed to the team having built one of the best farm systems in baseball, and the Brewers are viewed as one of the best teams at developing young players into premier talents. Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio, and even Jacob Misiorowski are all homegrown talents that have developed into some of the most impactful players in the organization.

Though the Brewers have graduated plenty of talented players, their farm system remains strong. Luis Lara, Milwaukee's No. 4 prospect, recently made his debut with the club, and as the MLB released its updated midseason prospect rankings, the Brewers had five players in the top 100, including a new face. Milwaukee's No. 5 prospect, Brady Ebel, climbed to No. 99 overall.

Ebel has been impressive this season

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Brady Ebel runs to third during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"A prep standout from Corona (Calif.) HS on a club that made MLB Draft history in 2025, he went 32nd overall to the Brewers and took his lumps in a brief 16-game pro debut," MLB.com's Jesse Borek wrote on Friday. "Such was the case through April of this season. But then came May and Ebel hasn’t looked back, establishing himself as the latest Milwaukee phenom to soar up the prospect rankings. Ebel hit .326 with a .982 OPS in May, earning Single-A Carolina League Player of the Week honors toward the end of the month for a particularly hot stretch. But that was just setting the table for July, when he slashed .338/.490/.571 across 21 contests.

"Many prospects enjoy a meteoric rise at a young age on the back of loud, undeniable tools. While Ebel has flashed his fair share of that with 38 steals in 41 attempts and top-tier exit velocities, he’s also shown a gifted eye beyond his years at the dish. MLB's No. 99 prospect has been content to take his walks, leading all Brewers prospects with 93 free passes this season, almost a 1:1 ratio with his strikeout total (98)."

Ebel has been impressive in his first full season in the Brewers' farm system. Though there is likely plenty of time before we see the 19-year-old in the majors, it's great to see that Milwaukee continues to be recognized for developing young players.