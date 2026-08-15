Critical Test Ahead for Brewers Star 2B Brice Turang

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang has missed two straight games and it sounds like we should learn more about his status as soon as Saturday.

On Friday, he missed his second straight game due to left knee pain. As of writing, Turang is considered day-to-day. But Saturday is going to be an important day for him. Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Turang can hit without discomfort, which is a positive. But Brewers manager Pat Murphy noted that Saturday is going to be important for the club to know whether or not he will need a stint on the Injured List.

"Turang can hit without discomfort, manager Pat Murphy said, but if he hasn’t improved by the following day, Aug. 15, the Brewers may need to make an IL move," Hogg wrote. "'We’re going to hope and pray he sees improvement tomorrow,' Murphy said."

Brice Turang Is Up In The Air Right Now

Aug 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) during the game against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last thing the Brewers need right now is to lose Turang for any period longer than just a few days. Turang has been the best overall player for Milwaukee this season. For as good as Jacob Misiorowski has been in 2026, Turang is actually the guy leading Milwaukee in wins above replacement. Turang is at 5.3, whereas Misiorowski is at 4.7.

Turang has taken his game to an even higher level this season. Right now, he's slashing .268/.360/.450 with an .810 OPS, 16 home runs, 76 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, 28 doubles and 74 runs scored in 115 games played. If the season were to end today, Turang would set a new career high in OPS at .810. Right now, he's two home runs away from tying his career high of 18 and five RBIs away from tying his career high of 81. He already has tied his career high in walks (66) and doubles (28).

All in all, Turang has been Milwaukee's most important offensive weapon all season to this point. Even when Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich and Andrew Vaughn were all hurt at the same time earlier in the season, Turang carried the load offensively.

On the bright side, he's swinging without pain. That's very positive. Hopefully, he's able to make progress outside of that and avoid an Injured List stint. With the Chicago Cubs closing in on the Brewers, Milwaukee certainly needs its star second baseman right now.