Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Ranked Best 'Pure Pitcher' In Baseball

The Milwaukee Brewers have a generational talent on their roster in starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski.

Misiorowski is putting together a historic season for the Brewers, recently becoming the second-fastest player to reach 200 strikeouts in a season, trailing only Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves, who accomplished the feat in 2022. It's also not hard to forget that the 24-year-old ace set the record for the fastest recorded fastball by a starting pitcher earlier this season at 105.5 miles per hour.

Misiorowski is making history this season

Jul 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 22 starts this season, Misiorowski is 11-5, posting an absurd 1.76 ERA and 204 strikeouts, both of which lead all pitchers in the big leagues. This is only Misiorowski's second year in the majors, yet he's already a two-time All-Star and has climbed the ranks to be one of the best players in baseball. In an ESPN ranking of the top 50 players in the league, the young fireballer was ranked the No. 4 best player in baseball and the best "pure" pitcher, trailing only Yordan Alvarez, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Shohei Ohtani.

"What he's done so far: Turn in one of the most revelatory pitching seasons we've seen in decades," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote on Thursday. "It's not just Misiorowski's big-league-best 1.76 ERA or his 204 strikeouts in 133 innings. It's the raw stuff, pure and high octane. No starter has ever thrown his fastball as hard as Misiorowski by average (100.6 mph) or maximum (105.5 mph). Batters are hitting .147 against him, the lowest average in the past century.

"What to expect from here: Misiorowski already has exceeded his career high in innings, and with seven weeks left in the season, the Brewers could ration his innings going forward, particularly considering they're aiming to play deep into October. If they do, the innings gap between him and Cristopher Sánchez could persuade some to stray from Misiorowski in NL Cy Young Award voting, though Misiorowski, for now, stands as an overwhelming favorite."

Aside from Ohtani playing both sides of the field, no pitcher has been as good as Misiorowski. Arguably, we are witnessing the most impressive season by a starting pitcher in Brewers history as he continues to elevate his game to an insanely high level.

As Passan mentioned, the 24-year-old is clearly the frontrunner for the National League Cy Young Award, but it will be interesting to see how the Brewers handle his workload down the stretch. Misiorowski is still just a second-year pitcher, and with Milwaukee gearing up for another postseason run, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team be cautious with his workload to keep its best pitcher healthy and ready for the playoffs.