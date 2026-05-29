Brewers' Garrett Mitchell Turning Into Difference-Maker Fans Waited For

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell is really starting to find his footing for the organization right now.

Mitchell was a first-round pick by the organization back in 2020. It didn't take him long to make the jump to the big leagues. He made his big league debut on August 27, 2022. He impressed right out of the gate in the majors and slashed .311/.373/.459 with an .832 OPS, two homers, nine RBIs, and eight stolen bases in 28 games played. But, the last few seasons haven't been as smooth.

In 2023, Mitchell had to undergo surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder. He only was able to play in 19 games in the majors in 2023. In 2024, he was very good. He was a 2.1-WAR player, despite playing just 69 games. He slashed .255/.342/.469 with an .812 OPS, eight homers, 21 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases. But he missed time due to a broken left hand. In 2025, he played in just 25 games due to a left oblique strain and a separate shoulder injury.

The Brewers Outfielder Is Turning Things Around

May 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell (5) gestures to his dugout after hitting a double against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It's been a tough go for the 27-year-old, but he's healthy now and is starting to really hit his stride after a slow start to the season. Over the last nine games, Mitchell has slashed .357/.400/.679 with a 1.079 OPS, two homers, six RBIs, and three doubles. This is the version of Mitchell that Brewers fans have been waiting on for a long time.

Garrett Mitchell over his last nine games:



🔵 .357 AVG

🔵 .400 OBP

🔵 .679 SLG

🔵 1.079 OPS

🔵 5 XBH

🔵 6 RBI pic.twitter.com/0wNKqTZcLz — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 27, 2026

Right now, the Brewers are loaded in the outfield. Jackson Chourio is obviously going to play every day. When Mitchell has been on the field this season, it has been in center field. Sal Frelick has struggled offensively this season, but he has been an everyday player in right field. Jake Bauers has been one of the best stories of the season so far for Milwaukee and has had the best season of his career so far. He has gotten time in left field and at first base, but Andrew Vaughn is back so there is less time to be had at first base.

The Brewers just keep getting better and Mitchell's turnaround is another example how. Early on in the campaign, he struggled. He slashed .205/.338/.304 with a .642 OPS, one homer and 22 RBIs in his first 37 games. The Brewers were able to get through thanks to other bats throughout the lineup. Now, Mitchell is joining the hit party and Milwaukee is just going to get better.

Milwaukee is 33-20 on the season so far. This is just scratching the surface.