Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Unleashes 105.5 MPH Fastball, 3rd-Fastest in History

There is a real chance that Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski has the best fastball by a starting pitcher in big league history.

He's just 24 years old, but that's how good his fastball is. He has set — and broken — the record for the fastest pitch by a starter in the pitch tracking era (since 2008) multiple times this season. On Friday, he did so again while facing off against the Chicago Cubs.

In the first inning of Milwaukee's contest against the Cubs, Misiorowski reared back and found some extra firepower and tossed a pitch at 105.5 miles per hour.

105.5 MPH FROM JACOB MISIOROWSKI 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wjvkdc7iWE — MLB (@MLB) June 26, 2026

History Was Made

Jun 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Misiorowski broke his own record for the fastest pitch in the pitch tracking era by a starter just about two weeks ago when he tossed a 104.5 miles per hour fastball against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Now, he has broken the record by a full mile per hour.

Right now, Aroldis Chapman has the record for the fastest recorded pitch in big league history at 105.8 miles per hour. He set that record all the way back in 2010. The second-fastest pitch in big league history also was from Chapman. He tossed a fastball at 105.7 miles per hour in 2016. Misiorowski's 105.5 miles per hour fastball is the fastest by a starter in the pitch tracking era and is tied with Ben Joyce for the third-fastest pitch in big league history in general.

What we're seeing from Misiorowski is simply ridiculous. There arguably hasn't been a more talented starter to go through the Brewers' farm system in recent memory, at least. Again, he's 24 years old. Theoretically, we're not even seeing him close to his best. This is just his second season in the big leagues and his first full campaign in the majors. Last year, he began the year in the minors and was promoted.

Misiorowski is dominating in a way that other starters simply haven't. He entered the start on Friday with a 1.45 ERA in his first 15 starts. On top of that, he entered the day on Friday with a 0.45 ERA in his previous nine starts. We're witnessing something truly special from Misiorowski. It's early to be thinking about his future, but Milwaukee should be willing to do anything to lock him up for the long term. He's under team control for five more seasons beyond the 2026 season. Still, Milwaukee should be thinking about a way to get him on an extension. He's that good.