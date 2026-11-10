Brewers' Jake Bauers Reunion Hopes Taking a Turn for Worse

As more and more information continues to surface, reports continue to point to the idea of Milwaukee Brewers fan favorite Jake Bauers declining the qualifying offer and entering the open market with the hope of landing a multi-year deal.

It's important to note that no decision has been made. The deadline isn't until Nov. 17, but with each passing day, the idea of declining the offer is getting more and more likely. On Sunday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand was the latest insider across the league to make this point.

"The eight players to receive the qualifying offer this year are Randy Arozarena, Brandon Lowe, Seiya Suzuki, Trevor Rogers, Jake Bauers, Adrian Morejon, Ryan Jeffers and David Bednar," Feinsand wrote. "Bauers is an interesting case given his breakout at age 30 -- think Grisham last season -- but the consensus among industry types is that all eight will reject the offer, sending them into free agency with Draft-pick compensation attached."

The Odds Aren't Looking Great

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) is unable to catch a throw during the twelfth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is another insider around the league who has thrown cold water on the idea of Bauers accepting the qualifying offer. Jim Bowden of The Athletic said that Bauers is "probably" going to leave. ESPN's Paul Hembekides also weighed in and predicted that Bauers will leave and join the Arizona Diamondbacks.

On the bright side for Milwaukee, if Bauers does decline the qualifying offer and sign elsewhere, the Brewers will get draft compensation back. But with seemingly every update, the idea of a return has gotten less and less optimistic.

If Bauers does leave, Milwaukee has options. We pitched two potential paths for the organization: stick with Andrew Vaughn at first base, or sign a veteran righty and platoon them with Andrew Fischer when the young slugger is ready to make the jump to the majors.

There's no denying the impact that Bauers had on the 2026 Brewers. He broke out and the Brewers wouldn't have won the World Series if they didn't have his bat in the middle of the order. There's a reason why he won the National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player Award. But if he declines the qualifying offer, which is worth over $23 million, then it won't make sense for Milwaukee to hand out the type of deal it would take to bring him back.

At the end of the day, Fischer will be ready at some point and can play first base. Plus, Vaughn is with the team already. Milwaukee made the right call by tendering the qualifying offer, but that doesn't mean he has to accept it, and right now that idea seems bleak.