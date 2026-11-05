Brewers Trade Candidate Andrew Vaughn Has One Year Left Before Free Agency

Jake Bauers' contract situation has been in the headlines after he helped lead the Milwaukee Brewers to their first-ever World Series, but how his offseason plays out will have a direct impact on what the team does with 28-year-old first baseman Andrew Vaughn.

The Brewers extended a $23 million qualifying offer to Bauers after the 31-year-old's career year in which he slashed .266/.389/.484. He hit 26 home runs, drove in 86 runs and was named the NLCS MVP. Extending the QO to Bauers was a great move for the Brewers because they can retain the 31-year-old on a short-term deal and see if he can maintain his high level of play, or get draft compensation in return if he declines and signs somewhere else.

Bauers made $2.7 million this season, but is in line for a massive raise this offseason. It will be interesting to see if he takes Milwaukee's $23 million offer, though a recent projection from ESPN's Kiley McDaniel could spell bad news, as it projected the breakout infielder would sign a multi-year contract worth roughly $17.5 million in annual value. Bauers took over primary first-base duties earlier in the season, and if he returns, Vaughn would be a prime trade candidate.

Vaughn would be an attractive trade candidate this offseason

Sep 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vaughn put together a solid campaign, but seemed to have lost a lot of his power this year after some early injuries. The 28-year-old only hit six home runs and drove in 43 runs, both career lows. Despite losing some of his power, Vaughn was exceptional at getting on base, slashing .306/.390/.444, posting the best batting average of his career.

After losing the starting first-base job to Bauers, Vaughn's time in Milwaukee coming to an end would make sense. The Brewers have a history of trading away players with one year of arbitration eligibility left, though it could come down to whether the team retains Bauers with the qualifying offer. At the same time, as he enters his final year of arbitration, the veteran first baseman is projected to earn roughly $8.5 million, an increase from the $7.65 million contract he signed this season.

Paying roughly $8.5 million for a part-time or bench first baseman would not make sense for Milwaukee, so trading Vaughn could be on the horizon. There will likely be multiple teams in the market for an upgrade at first base, and with only one year of team control left, Vaughn would be an appealing short-term option with the potential to earn a longer contract as he prepares to hit free agency next offseason.