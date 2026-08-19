Brewers' JoJo Romero Taking Massive Step Toward Return From Injured List

The Milwaukee Brewers' bullpen is going to receive a boost soon despite already being one of the strongest units in the league.

Milwaukee holds the top record in baseball, and the bullpen has played a major role in the team's success. The Brewers' bullpen boasts a 3.48 ERA, ranking fourth-best in the league, though they recently suffered a major blow as Abner Uribe landed on the 15-day injured list. Luckily, Uribe seems on track to return right after the minimum

Uribe isn't the only reinforcement that Milwaukee's bullpen should be getting soon. Veteran reliever JoJo Romero is taking a massive step forward in his return from the 15-day injured list, where he was placed following an appendectomy. Romero has been out of action since the middle of July, but is trending in the right direction. He threw a multi-inning bullpen today and reportedly has live batting practice scheduled for Friday, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

And more on the injury front:



- JoJo Romero has a multi-inning bullpen today and then live BP scheduled for Friday ahead of a rehab assignment. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 18, 2026

Brewers brought in Romero at the trade deadline

Jul 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jojo Romero (59) throws against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Romero was in the middle of a solid season with the St. Louis Cardinals before being placed on the injured list and traded to the Brewers. Through 44 appearances this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.35 ERA in 43 innings, striking out 43 batters. If everything goes as planned, Romero could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment soon.

Milwaukee was entrenched in trade rumors for some of the top players available before the trade deadline, including Tarik Skubal, but instead added depth to its bullpen and starting rotation by acquiring Romero and Dustin May from the St. Louis Cardinals. Though some fans were frustrated with the Brewers' approach at the trade deadline, both Romero and May are solid acquisitions.

May just had one of his best performances of the season last Wednesday, allowing just one run and four hits across seven innings pitched against the San Diego Padres. He's already had the opportunity to make his presence known in Milwaukee, and soon, it'll be Romero's turn.

Romero will provide the Brewers with crucial late-inning depth and give them another solid left-handed reliever. It'll be good for the 29-year-old to get back into action, especially with the playoffs growing closer by the day. Romero has never made a postseason appearance, but with how well the Brewers are playing, that'll likely change this season.

Despite his lack of postseason experience, Romero is a talented pitcher who should improve Milwaukee's bullpen down the stretch.