Great News for Milwaukee Brewers, Abner Uribe

Don't worry, Milwaukee Brewers fans, it sounds like righty reliever Abner Uribe is trending in the right direction.

Uribe is currently on the Injured List and hasn't appeared in a game for Milwaukee since Aug. 9 due to a right forearm flexor strain. Any time you hear about a pitcher dealing with a flexor strain, it's very concerning. Sometimes, it's just a short stint on the Injured List. But other times, it's a sign of something worse to come and a long stay on the Injured List.

Fortunately for Milwaukee, Uribe seems to be on the positive side. On Tuesday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that Uribe will toss a 15-pitch bullpen on Tuesday, which is a sign that he could return in the not-so-distant future.

"The Brewers formally announced Cooper Pratt's rehab assignment with High-A Wisconsin beginning tonight (be sure to wish him a happy 22nd birthday, Appleton)," McCalvy wrote. "No move for Sal Frelick at this particular point in time. He played a second game in right field on Sunday for Nashville. ... Abner Uribe (forearm) will throw a 15-pitch bullpen today, a very good sign that his IL stint will be the minimum. He's not eligible until 8/26."

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Aug 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (45) celebrates following the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is excellent news for the 26-year-old. Now, of course, he needs to get through the bullpen and see how he feels afterward.

Milwaukee certainly needs Uribe back for the club to be at its best. The Brewers have the fourth-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.48. Uribe is a significant reason why. He has pitched in 49 games for the Brewers so far this season and has a 2.05 ERA and a 48-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 48 1/3 innings pitched.

Uribe hasn't allowed a run since June 19. Since then, he has made 21 straight scoreless appearances. Over that stretch, Uribe has a 19-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 21 2/3 innings pitched. He has been almost untouchable, which is why the Brewers need him back.

Flexor strains are nerve-wracking. But it sounds like Uribe is trending in the right direction. Now, it's all about getting through the bullpen on Tuesday without a setback. If he can return to the Brewers' bullpen around Aug. 26, that will be the boost that the club needs down the stretch. Plus, JoJo Romero, who was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals before the trade deadline, is trending in the right direction as well. The Brewers' bullpen already is good. It's about to get even more dangerous over the next few weeks.