Brewers-Jonathan Ornelas Reunion Is Quiet Win for Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers brought some more depth into the organization on Monday.

Francys Romero of Beisbolfr.com reported that Milwaukee has re-signed veteran infielder Jonathan Ornelas to a minor league deal and assigned him to Triple-A Nashville just days after being designated for assignment by the organization.

"Source: The Brewers re-signed INF Jonathan Ornelas and assigned him to Nashville, Triple-A," Romero wrote on X.

The move has been reflected on Ornelas' official MiLB.com profile. The move comes just three days after Ornelas elected free agency from Milwaukee after being designated for assignment. A roller coaster of a few days for him, to say the least.

Ornelas played in three games in the majors for the Brewers and filled in at second base when Brice Turang was on the shelf for a few days. Ornelas went 2-for-9 (.222) with an RBI and one run scored over that short stint.

Jonathan Ornelas Is Back

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Jonathan Ornelas (13) strikes out during the seventh inning of their game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, August 18, 2026 at American Family Field in. Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his career, Ornelas has spent time in the majors with the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Athletics and the Brewers in four seasons. He's an intriguing utility guy. Ornelas has gotten time in the majors at second base, shortstop, third base, left field and right field.

That's why it's a no-lose situation for Milwaukee right now bringing him back to town. It's nearly impossible to hand out a bad minor league deal. The Brewers just gave a big league veteran a cheap deal and added roster flexibility all over the place down in Triple-A. Plus, he has some pop in his bat. So far this season, he has 11 homers down in the minors in the Athletics and the New York Yankees' farm systems.

In 2025, he hit 10 homers in 115 games down in the minors. In 2022, he bashed 14 long balls in 123 minor league games. He has some pop and now Milwaukee gets to keep him around in Triple-A, just in case an injury pops up in the majors.

With September now here and the playoff push in full swing, you can never have enough experienced big-league depth in an organization. You never know when an injury is going to pop up. For example, Ornelas has already played for the Brewers as they waited for Turang to return to the lineup. Now, Ornelas is down in Triple-A waiting for his next opportunity. If he plays well and gets a promotion, great. If he doesn't get the call back up to the majors, it doesn't cost Milwaukee much at all.