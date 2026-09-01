Brewers Set to Activate Left-Hander for September Playoff Push

We are officially in the final month of the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season.

How wild is that?

It feels like yesterday that the offseason was in full swing and the topic dominating headlines around the Milwaukee Brewers was whether or not they would trade Freddy Peralta. Then, after Peralta was traded, the big topic was whether the Brewers would take a step backwards. It seems like it's the case every year at this point. The Brewers trade a star and then pundits around the league state that this will be the year Milwaukee takes a step in the wrong direction.

Well, now we're through most of the 2026 season and the Brewers have the best record in baseball once again and should get even better on Tuesday. September is here and that means that rosters are expanding from 26 players to 28.

While the Brewers haven't officially announced their moves just yet, one is becoming clear. The Brewers acquired JoJo Romero from the St. Louis Cardinals ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline, but he hasn't appeared in a game yet for the club in the majors. That's going to change. On Monday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that Romero has joined the Brewers on their current road trip.

The Brewers Are Getting A Boost

Jul 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jojo Romero (59) throws against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"JoJo Romero joined the Brewers on this trip, so it's safe to say his rehab assignment is complete. Rosters expand tomorrow from 26 to 28, with a max 27 pitchers," McCalvy wrote.

On Monday, the Brewers were able to activate 26-year-old reliever Abner Uribe. Uribe's addition is huge. Romero's will be as well. The veteran lefty made two appearances down in the minors on his rehab assignment and didn't allow a run. Before the trade, Romero had a 3.35 ERA in 44 outings with the Cardinals this season. Last year, he was even better with a 2.07 ERA in 65 appearances for St. Louis. Last year, he was at his best down the stretch. From Aug. 18, 2025 through the end of the season, Romero had a minuscule 0.98 ERA and a 14-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

If the Brewers can get him to pitch at that level down the stretch, they'll habe an elite left-handed option from here on out.

It's crunch time, Brewers fans. It's been a long season so far, but it's been a fun one. This next month will determine whether the Brewers can win a fourth straight National League Central title and land the No. 1 spot in the National League. The Brewers are setting themselves up well.