Sal Frelick Return: Brewers Spark Plug Expected Back vs. Mets

It's been a long time coming, but it sounds like Milwaukee Brewers fans will get to see Sal Frelick on the field as soon as Tuesday night against the New York Mets.

Over the weekend, Brewers manager Pat Murphy shared that the expectation was that Frelick would be with the club in New York and return during the Mets series. At the time, it wasn't shared when during the Mets series Frelick would be activated off the Injured List.

On Tuesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Frelick was in the outfield over at Citi Field and that the expectation was that the 26-year-old would be activated ahead of Tuesday's series opener.

"Sal Frelick is currently in the outfield grass at Citi Field. The expectation is that he will be activated today," Hogg wrote.

Sal Frelick is currently in the outfield grass at Citi Field. The expectation is that he will be activated today. — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) August 25, 2026

Progress For Milwaukee

Jun 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10) holds his bat but is called for a strike against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers followed up and officially announced the move. Frelick is back and the Brewers are designating Jonathan Ornelas for assignment to make room on the roster.

Ornelas played in just three games for the Brewers and went 2-for-9 from the plate (.222) with an RBI and a run scored. He got his playing time at second base for the Brewers in his short stint.

The 26-year-old hasn't played in a game in the majors since July 17 due to his shoulder injury. So far this season, Frelick has played in 90 games and is slashing .236/.301/.330 with a .630 OPS, four home runs, 34 RBIs, six stolen bases and 14 doubles. Now, these numbers certainly aren't up to the standard that Frelick set in 2025. Last year, he slashed .288/.351/.405 with a .756 OPS, 12 home runs, 63 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, and 20 doubles in 142 games played.

Clearly, he wasn't at full strength before he landed on the Injured List, which is why it's a good thing that Milwaukee has taken the time that it has to make sure that he's fully ready to roll. In Frelick's final 12 games before landing on the Injured List, he looked completely different. He batted .118 with one home run, three RBIs and one double.

He played 10 games on his minor league rehab assignment and slashed .278/.395/.556 with a .951 OPS, two home runs, five RBIs, five walks and four doubles. That's more like the Frelick that Brewers fans have come to know and love.

It's a good week for Milwaukee. Frelick is back.