Brewers Connected to Tigers' Tarik Skubal By MLB Insider

If the Milwaukee Brewers want to make a splash, they certainly could ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball thanks in large part to the best farm system in the game.

It's not a question of means. The Brewers have the best farm system in the game led by the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball in Jesús Made. The Brewers are 42-25 on the season so far and could easily make a deep run this year, especially if they're able to add another mix piece. As more arms land on the Injured List, it should make the front office consider a deal for a pitcher more and more.

The Brewers have the most dominant pitcher in baseball right now in Jacob Misiorowski. Kyle Harrison is on a heater himself. Brandon Woodruff will be back very soon as well. But the Brewers need one more arm and Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers would take the club to another level.

The Brewers Need To Call The Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29), left, and pitcher Framber Valdez (59) walk off the field after congratulating teammates for the 10-4 win over Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Saturday, Jon Heyman of The New York Post joined MLB Network and mentioned Milwaukee as a team that could be in the mix for Skubal.

"I do believe that there's a good chance that he will be traded," Heyman said. "They're not going to be able to get a deal done. We know that. Back in October, 2024, they made him an offer of $75 million for four years. He certainly going to be looking for a lot more than that in free agency. There's no chance really for a long-term deal. ...

"There are going to be a ton of teams in there. Small-market teams like the Rays. Cubs obviously have a need. They're struggling right now. The Brewers could possibly do it, although they aren't a team that really likes to trade prospects."

Some potential landing spots for Tarik Skubal, according to @JonHeyman:



- Dodgers

- Rays

- Cubs

- Brewers pic.twitter.com/id3v0WBcQC — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 13, 2026

Over the last few weeks, Skubal has been floated as a fit for Milwaukee multiple times. It's not hard to see why Skibal would be a fit. Frankly, he would be a fit for any team in baseball. When you're arguably the best overall pitcher in the game, any team should be able to talk itself into trying to make a move.

The Tigers have been one of the worst teams in baseball and are 29-41 on the season so far. If Detroit is willing to flip Skubal this summer, the Brewers should be first in line. He could be the final piece the Brewers need