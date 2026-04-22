Brewers Lineup vs Tigers: Luis Rengifo, Blake Perkins Out

The Milwaukee Brewers took down the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, 12-4, and will try to do so once again on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee will start the contest with lefty DL Hall as the opener with Chad Patrick to follow. On Wednesday afternoon, Milwaukee shared its starting lineup for the contest and it's not aggressively different from what club rolled out on Tuesday against Detroit.

Milwaukee's Starting Lineup vs. Tigers (April 22, 2026)

Apr 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) hits a RBI single during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

1. Brice Turang, 2B

2. William Contreras, C

3. Jake Bauers, 1B

4. Gary Sánchez, DH

5. Garrett Mitchell, CF

6. Brandon Lockridge, LF

7. Sal Frelick, RF

8. David Hamilton, 3B

9. Joey Ortiz, SS



P. DL Hall

On Tuesday, the Brewers had the same top five in the order. The first change is at No. 6. On Tuesday, Luis Rengifo got the start at third base. Ortiz didn't start for Milwaukee on Tuesday and Hamilton was at shortstop. Blake Perkins got the start in left field on Tuesday with Lockridge on the bench. Despite all of the changes. Frelick was at No. 7 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Hamilton was at No. 8 both days as well, despite starting at different positions.

Again, the lineup isn't aggressively different from what it was on Tuesday when the Brewers scored 12 runs. Lockridge entered for Perkins and Ortiz entered for Rengifo and Hamilton moved from shortstop on Tuesday to third base on Wednesday.

Milwaukee enters Wednesday's contest winners of six of its last 10 games, including Tuesday's tilt against Detroit. The Brewers are 13-9 on the season and are just 1 1/2 games behind the Cincinnati Reds for the top spot in the division, despite Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn and Quinn Priester all on the Injured List right now. On the bright side, Priester is set to kick off a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. Also, Chourio is expected to hit on the field on Wednesday as he progresses and continues to recover from a fracture in his hand.

Soon enough, this lineup will look different. In a perfect world, we'll see Chourio, Vaughn and Yelich all back in the mix by the end of May. For now, expect to see lineups that look very similar to this one on a consistent basis. There aren't many other major changes that could come in the short term, unless Milwaukee opts to promote someone like Cooper Pratt, or something like that.