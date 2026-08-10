Brewers Lose Rookie Infielder To Injured List With Hamstring Injury

The Milwaukee Brewers' roster took a hit as one of the team's promising young players suffered an injury over the weekend.

The Brewers announced before Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Twins that they were placing rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt on the 10-day injured list after the 21-year-old suffered a hamstring strain. This came as a complete surprise, as Pratt had played the entire game on Saturday and had assured manager Pat Murphy that he felt ready to go on Sunday.

Milwaukee had Pratt undergo an MRI, which proved a great call, as it revealed the young infielder was dealing with a right hamstring sprain. Though the Brewers only placed Pratt on the 10-day injured list, Murphy is not certain what Pratt's recovery timeline looks like and mentioned that "there's no telling" when it comes to hamstring injuries.

“With a hamstring, there's no telling,” Murphy said, per MLB.com's Casey Drottar. “He's never had this before, so there's no telling how long.”

Who knows how much time Pratt will be forced to miss

Aug 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Cooper Pratt (12) throws to first base against centerfielder Jake Mangum (28) in the first inning at American Family Field. Mangum was out on the play. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's unclear how long this hamstring injury will keep Pratt out of the lineup, but any missed time is unfortunate as the rookie was making significant strides at the plate recently. Through his first 44 games with the Brewers, the 21-year-old is slashing .272/.352/.368 with two home runs and 17 runs batted in while scoring 20 runs on 37 hits. What's more impressive is how Pratt has slashed .325/.374/.475 since July 7, a 25-game stretch before getting injured.

Pratt is one of Milwaukee's key pieces moving forward, as the team signed the young infielder to an eight-year, $50.75 million contract before he even made his MLB debut. Though the Brewers waited until June to call him up, Pratt has quickly become a productive player and has been handling the work over at shortstop.

Losing the young infielder for an extended period of time could become a problem for Milwaukee down the stretch. The Brewers have the best record in baseball, and it seems all but certain the team will make the playoffs again this season. Pratt has played well lately, but missing time right before the postseason could disrupt the rhythm he's found, especially as a rookie who's only played 44 games in the big leagues.

Milwaukee will keep a close eye on how Pratt's injury progresses as he remains on the injured list, but in the meantime, the team signed Jihwan Bae to a minor league contract and activated him as a corresponding move. Jett Williams could have been an intriguing option to promote, but he's dealing with a wrist injury.