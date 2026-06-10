Brewers Lose Rookie to 60-Day IL, Add Luis Lara to 40-Man Roster

The Milwaukee Brewers made a very interesting move on Tuesday.

Milwaukee clearly views No. 5 prospect Luis Lara as a part of the long-term vision for the franchise and responded by handing him a seven-year extension worth $31 million with three club options. The club officially announced the signing on Tuesday afternoon.

A big piece of our future is locked in ✍️



We've signed top-100 prospect Luis Lara to a seven-year deal through 2032 with Club options for 2033, 2034 and 2035 pic.twitter.com/GlksD84hLt — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 9, 2026

Sealing the deal ✍️ pic.twitter.com/t5tlRFHT4O — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 10, 2026

Milwaukee Was Busy On Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara plays catch during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Brewers made yet another good move with the future in mind by handing Lara this season. With the 21-year-old now on this new deal, he also was added to the 40-man roster on Tuesday. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that lefty Brian Fitzpatrick has been added to the 60-Day Injured List, which opened up the roster spot for Lara.

"The Brewers have made it official: A seven-year deal for Luis Lara with three club options. He’s added to the 40-man roster. In the corresponding move, lefty Brian Fitzpatrick was shifted to the 60-day IL," McCalvy wrote.

Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Fitzpatrick is dealing with a "partial UCL sprain" and that his return is "TBA" at the moment. With that being said, a 60-Day IL stint makes a lot of sense and makes room on the roster for Lara, without having to cut someone else.

Lara returned to the lineup for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday after a week away in preparation for the extension and went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored. Clearly, he didn't miss a beat. With him now on the 40-man roster, a promotion to the big leagues should follow in the not-so-distant future as well. Give him a few games to get his legs under him after missing the last week, and then a promotion should be considered.

At this point, he's slashing .338/.450/.498 with a .948 OPS, seven homers, 27 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, 41 walks, just 32 strikeouts, eight doubles, and two triples in 57 games played. On top of this, he's an elite defender in center field. At some point in the near future, the Brewers should be trying to find a way to get that production from Triple-A up to the big leagues. Now, he's already on the 40-man roster so it would be pretty easy to swap someone out.

For the rookie, it's unfortunate that he's dealing with the UCL injury and won't be back for a while. The only silver lining is that it opened up a roster spot. But hopefully, he's able to avoid the worst-case scenario with his elbow injury and also Lara gets a call to the majors soon.