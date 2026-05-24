Brewers Lose Veteran Arm to Yankees After Choosing Free Agency

The Milwaukee Brewers recently lost Peter Strzelecki to free agency and he quickly found a new home.

On Saturday, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that the three-year big league veteran has signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees.

"Peter Strzelecki, right-hander, signed a minor league deal with the Yankees. Will head to Scranton," Heyman wrote.

The Former Brewers Has Found A New Home

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Peter Strzelecki poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Strzelecki's official MLB.com page confirmed the move and noted that he has been assigned to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Milwaukee designated Strzelecki for assignment on May 17 and eventually outrighted him down to the minors on May 20. While this is the case, he opted to elect free agency instead. Now, three days later, Strzelecki is landing in the Yankees' organization.

The best season of Strzelecki's career came in Milwaukee as a rookie in 2022. He appeared in 30 games and logged a 2.83 ERA and a 40-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 35 innings pitched. Overall, he has pitched in 77 games in the majors so far in his career. In 2023, he pitched in 37 games with the Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks and had a 4.38 ERA in 37 innings pitched. In 2024, he logged a 2.31 ERA in 10 total outings with the Cleveland Guardians. He hasn't been in the majors since, though.

In 2025, he pitched in 18 total games in the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays' farm systems and logged a 9.41 ERA down in Triple-A. He came back to the Brewers' organization and had a 4.12 ERA with Triple-A Nashville before he was DFA'd and ultimately decided to leave the organization.

If there is a team out there that could get the most out of him, it would be the Yankees. New York has been a bullpen factory in recent memory. Now, there's no guarantee that he will get a shot in the majors with New York, but the Yankees are a team that could get him back closer to the rookie version of him.

The Yankees and Brewers are both teams that have had a lot of success in the bullpen and know how to get the most out of guys. It would've been good for Milwaukee if Strzelecki had stayed in the organization as a depth piece. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. It doesn't change a lot for the Brewers in the majors right now, but there is less organizational depth.