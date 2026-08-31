Brewers Magic Number for No. 1 Seed Before Cubs Showdown

The Milwaukee Brewers have a chance to put the nail in the coffin in the National League Central throughout the week.

On Monday, the Brewers will begin a four-game series against the National League Central rival Chicago Cubs on the road at Wrigley Field. The Brewers and the Cubs have been going in opposite directions. Milwaukee is 7-3 over its last 10 games, whereas the Cubs have gone 3-7 over their last 10 games. Now, the Brewers currently hold a commanding eight-game lead for the top spot in the National League Central with just 25 games left to go.

For the Cubs to catch Milwaukee, the Brewers would have to go on a significant losing and Chicago would need to get red-hot. The Brewers and Cubs have seven more games against one another throughout the regular season. Even if the Cubs won all seven, that wouldn't even guarantee that they would move into first place. Throughout the week, the Brewers and Cubs will play four of those games. The final three will be played from Sep. 7 through Sep. 9. Heading into the series, the Brewers are in total control.

The Brewers Will Face The Cubs

May 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Chicago Cubs hat and glove in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee's magic number to clinch a playoff spot in general has dropped down to 11. The Brewers' magic number to win the National League Central is now down to 18. Plus, the Brewers' magic number to clinch the No. 1 seed in the National League in general is now at 23. If the Brewers can come in and take care of business against the Cubs throughout the week, they're going to make it nearly impossible for Chicago to come back.

The magic number is the combination of wins needed by a team, or losses by the closest competition. So, if the Brewers were to sweep the four-game set, it would drop the magic number in the National League Central by eight.

Actually clinching the division seems like a foregone conclusion at this point. Unless the Cubs go on something like a 10-game winning streak and the Brewers lose 10 in a row, or something like that, Milwaukee will win its fourth straight division title. The only way they lose is if they put together a historic collapse.

A few wins throughout the week on the road against the Brewers' biggest rival could really put this thing out of reach. It's the biggest series of the season so far.