Jackson Chourio and Ryan Braun Now Stand Alone in Rare Brewers History

It can't be understated how special of a player Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio is.

Chourio is in his third season in the majors and yet he's just 22 years old. To put that into perspective, right now the four favorites for the National League Cy Young Award are JJ Wetherholt of the St. Louis Cardinals, Sal Stewart of the Cincinnati Reds, Carson Benge of the New York Mets, and Nolan McLean also of the Mets. Chourio is younger than all four of these guys. And, again, he's in his third season in the majors.

The young Brewers outfielder missed some time to begin the 2026 season, but he has been excellent since he was activated off the Injured List. Chourio has played in 101 games and is slashing .281/.342/.478 with an .820 OPS, 20 home runs, 56 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, 37 walks, 22 doubles and 69 runs scored.

Jackson Chourio Is A Star

Aug 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) hits a solo home run in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the best offensive season of his career to this point. He's one home run away from tying his career high of 21, two walks away from tying his career high of 39 and would set new career highs in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS if the campaign ended today. What makes this even more impressive is the fact that he played in 148 games as a rookie in 2024 and 131 games last year. He has played in fewer games and yet his production has been even better. Plus, he has a month left to add to these totals. Plus, again, he's 22 years old.

On Saturday, he launched his 20th homer of the season and it was a special one.

Jackson Chourio launches his 20th home run of the season! pic.twitter.com/moa6ptmuWV — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2026

Chourio joined Ryan Braun as the only two players in Brewers history to smash at least 20 homers in each of their first big league seasons with the club, per ESPN.

"Jackson Chourio hit his 20th homer of the season in the first inning on Saturday. He joins Ryan Braun as the only players in Brewers history to hit 20+ home runs in each of their first 3 MLB seasons," ESPN shared.

Jackson Chourio hit his 20th homer of the season in the first inning on Saturday. He joins Ryan Braun as the only players in Brewers history to hit 20+ home runs in each of their first 3 MLB seasons 🍻 pic.twitter.com/3ATI7nWtpC — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) August 30, 2026

Any time you can have your name up there with Braun in Brewers history, you're doing something right. Plus, Chourio is younger than Braun was when he kicked off his career in Milwaukee and tore it up.

It's not often you see a guy like this shine this early in their big league career so young. It's historic and should be talked about even more. Major League Baseball is hard. But Chourio makes it look easy.