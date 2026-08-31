Brewers' Kyle Harrison Weighs In On Crucial Upcoming Cubs Matchup

The Milwaukee Brewers currently hold an 85-52 record, the best in the league, but face a tough matchup in a pivotal four-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee fell to the Texas Rangers on Sunday but still leads the National League Central by a comfortable margin, holding an eight-game lead over Chicago. The Brewers appear on track to win their division for the fourth year in a row, but that could change in the blink of an eye depending on how their four-game series with the Cubs goes.

Milwaukee holds a commanding division lead

Jun 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the Milwaukee Brewers logo on seating within American Family Field prior to the game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With only 25 games left in the season, it would normally be extremely unlikely that Chicago would overtake Milwaukee for the division lead. Still, seven of the Brewers' next ten games are against the Cubs, giving them a perfect opportunity to shake up the division.

The Brewers were on a four-game winning streak before their 7-4 loss to the Rangers on Sunday and will look to build momentum for the pivotal matchup with the Cubs. Left-handed hurler Kyle Harrison will take the mound for Milwaukee in the first game of this important series, and he acknowledged how important this series will be for both teams down the stretch.

“It’s hard to not get lost in all of that, but it just comes down to winning every night,” Harrison said on Sunday, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. “That’s all you can think about in a series like this, just be the best version of yourself each night. We know what we need to do. We just need to take care of playing good, winning baseball, just like ‘Murph’ said at the beginning of the season. If we focus on winning series from this point on, we’ll be in a good spot.”

Aside from sophomore phenom Jacob Misiorowski, the Brewers would likely not want to open an important series with any pitcher other than Harrison. The 25-year-old hurler has been phenomenal in his first season in Milwaukee, posting a 2.79 ERA in 21 starts, the best in his career. Harrison has been one of the Brewers' most consistent pitchers, posting a career-high 127 strikeouts over 103 1/3 innings pitched.

Even if losing the lead in the division to the Cubs could be out of the picture for the Brewers, this series may still have a major impact on the postseason. Chicago is the fourth-best team in the National League, trailing only Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.

The Brewers lead the Dodgers and Braves by three games for the No. 1 seed, but a rough patch now could make all the difference between a first-round bye and not in the playoffs. As Harrison said, Milwaukee "knows what they need to do" to take care of business with Chicago.