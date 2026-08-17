Cardinals Notes: Joshua Báez's Historic Weekend, Where Team Stands After Hot Streak

The St. Louis Cardinals have been on a hot stretch since the trade deadline, beating some of the best teams in the league in the process.

In a surprising turn of events, the Cardinals have been playing better since trading away some of their best players at the deadline. St. Louis' success has been one of the biggest surprises of the season, but after a slow start to the second half of the year, the team elected to act as sellers at the trade deadline, sending Dustin May and JoJo Romero to the Milwaukee Brewers and trading Lars Nootbaar to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Cardinals were prepared for a rebuild season, which has worked out well for the team, as multiple young stars have had time to develop on the starting roster. Jordan Walker and JJ Wetherholt have made the most of their opportunities with the Cardinals this season, securing their places in the team's future. Another player who made a big impact recently is Joshua Báez, who had a historic weekend, mashing three home runs in his first three plate appearances in the big leagues.

Báez made history with a stellar debut

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Joshua Baez (22) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals absolutely nailed the timing of Báez's debut, calling up the 23-year-old at a perfect time in the season when he can retain his rookie status and gain some big-league experience. Báez, St. Louis' No. 3 prospect, made the most of his opportunity, making MLB history by hitting home runs in each of his first three career plate appearances, helping spur the Cardinals in an 8-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Though Báez did not have nearly as eventful a game during the Cardinals' 11-4 victory over the Cubs on Sunday, the young outfielder is getting the opportunity to show his worth to the team, while also providing another power bat to hopefully bolster the offense down the stretch.

Where does St. Louis stand now?

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals have excelled as of late, winning nine of their last 13 games and winning four straight series against the New York Yankees, Colorado Rockies, Philadelphia Phillies and Cubs. Managing to win series against some of the toughest opponents in the league is no easy feat, so St. Louis should be commended for how well the team is playing.

Despite their recent hot stretch, the Cardinals remain on the outside looking in at the playoff picture. St. Louis is less than four games out of securing the final wild-card playoff spot, so it's still realistic that the Cardinals could wind up in the postseason.

Even if St. Louis doesn't make the playoffs, this season should be viewed as a success by Cardinals fans. After trading away many of the team's star players, the team has remained in the thick of the playoff race, all while developing young players who will be a major part of the team's future. St. Louis is well positioned to contend for a title in a few years, especially with a farm system overflowing with talented players like Báez.