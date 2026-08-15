Brewers Closing In on Reinforcements From Sal Frelick, Cooper Pratt

The Milwaukee Brewers' offense has been struggling recently.

That shouldn't be the most shocking thing in the world, especially because the club isn't at full strength right now. For example, both Sal Frelick and Cooper Pratt are on the Injured List right now.

Frelick hasn't played in a game in the majors since July 17. Pratt hasn't played in a game since August 8. These are two key cogs for this club right now. So, not having either, definitely doesn't help. It also doesn't help that second baseman Brice Turang is banged up right now. His status is up in the air right now with more information expected on Saturday.

At this moment, it's unclear if Turang will need a stint on the Injured List, like Frelick and Pratt. On the bright side, though, Milwaukee has gotten positive updates on both Frelick and Pratt.

Progress For Milwaukee

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frelick kicked off a minor league rehab assignment on Aug. 8. Position players can be on a rehab assignment for a maximum of 20 days, so at the latest, Frelick is a little over one week away from a potential return. He's looked good down in the minors. On Friday, he blasted a three-run shot for Triple-A Nashville.

Frelick clearly is making progress. That's great for Milwaukee. When he is able to return, he'll bring an elite glove to the club, as well as another leader in the clubhouse.

Pratt also has been making progress. So much so that Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Friday that Pratt could end up facing just a minimum stint on the Injured List.

"Injury updates galore: Turang is still day-to-day. Tomorrow will be a key day on an IL decision. Hitting is not bothering him," Hogg wrote. "Sal Frelick is 'not too many days away' if playing in the field goes well. Cooper Pratt could be facing a minimum IL stay, but will need rehab ABs."

Injury updates galore:



-Turang is still day to day. Tomorrow will be a key day on an IL decision. Hitting is not bothering him.

-Sal Frelick is “not too many days away” if playing in the field goes well

-Cooper Pratt could be facing a minimum IL stay, but will need rehab ABs — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) August 14, 2026

Pratt was placed on the 10-day Injured List on Aug. 9. If he actually could miss just the minimum time, then we could see him back in just a few days. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that Pratt could kick off a rehab assignment as soon as Tuesday. It sounds like it will certainly be a short one, unless there is a setback.

If you're a Brewers fan, these are the exact updates you should be looking for. It's been a tough week for Milwaukee, but reinforcements aren't far away.