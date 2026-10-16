Brewers Make Absurd History With Dodgers Sweep En Route to World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers officially are your 2026 National League champions.

It's been a wild campaign, to say the least. The Brewers were counted out by many ahead of the season after trading Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets. Now, months later, Milwaukee won its fourth straight National League Central title, set a new franchise record with 103 wins and took down the two-time reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. Not only that, but the Brewers swept the Dodgers a year after being swept themselves.

It has been quite the turnaround. Plus, history was made on Thursday. Milwaukee actually set the record for the largest comeback to clinch a best-of-seven sweep in big league history, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

"The Brewers! 4-run comeback is the largest to clinch a best-of-7 sweep in postseason history," Langs wrote.

The Brewers!



4-run comeback is the largest to clinch a best-of-7 sweep in postseason history



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/3N7EeqlTpG — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 16, 2026

What A Week

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero (33) reacts during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They also became the first team in big league history to trail in all four games of a four-game series sweep, also per Langs.

The Brewers are the first team to trail in all four games of a best-of-seven postseason series they swept https://t.co/FdFvSqflwi — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 16, 2026

When the 2026 World Series kicks off, it will be the second time the Brewers have ever been in it. The last time came all the way back in 1982 — before the Brewers were even in the National League. That year, the Brewers won the American League pennant and went on to face the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series. St. Louis came out on top in seven games.

Now, all of these years later, the Brewers will face either the Tampa Bay Rays or the Cleveland Guardians in the World Series. The Guardians currently have a 2-1 series lead over the Rays after three games. In the regular season, Milwaukee faced the Rays three times and won two of the games. The Brewers faced the Guardians in three games as well and won two of them. So, Milwaukee won the season series against both of its potential World Series matchups.

Milwaukee has an entire week to prepare ahead of the World Series. Game 1 will not be played until Friday, Oct. 23. Between now and then, the Brewers have time to get healthier — especially with Brandon Woodruff — and give their bullpen guys some rest. All in all, the NLCS was a dream scenario for the Brewers, but the job isn't finished yet. Milwaukee is still four wins away from making history.