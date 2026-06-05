Brewers-Nationals CJ Abrams Trade Idea Doesn't Make Sense

While the Milwaukee Brewers are in first place in the National League Central, they can get even better.

First and foremost, the Brewers need some more pop in the middle of the order, to say the least. Right now, the Brewers have the fewest homers in the league with 44. If the Brewers want to make a deep run to the World Series this year, they need more power. Last year, the Brewers were the top regular-season team in the league with 97 wins, but they got swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series in 2025. Milwaukee has the tools to have an awesome regular season, but power is even more important in the playoffs because of the small sample size of games. One swing can change a game.

The Brewers Need A Lift Offensively

Jun 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) flashes a smile after a base hit against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Right now, the Brewers could also use another hurler with all of the injuries piling up.

Right now, the Brewers are 37-23 on the season and naturally, there's chatter around the league about how the club should be a buyer, which is obvious. Recently, Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers has been thrown around as a potential chip to watch out for. But Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly threw out another name, that certainly doesn't seem likely at all: Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams.

"Can you imagine a one-two punch of Jacob Misiorowski and [Tarik Skubal]? Sure, it would only be for a couple months, but the Brewers just inducted [CC Sabathia] onto their Wall of Honor—they know how much a dominant left-handed pitcher can bring to a franchise as a rental," Kelly wrote. "Another major move the Brewers could try to make is the aforementioned Abrams. They need drastic improvement in the offensive production they've gotten at shortstop (and/or third base) and Abrams would give them that."

Offensively, Abrams would be the exact type of bat that would help. He has 12 homers, 47 RBIs, and a .288/.381/.522 slash line. But he's a shortstop. The Brewers signed Cooper Pratt to a long-term extension already and Jett Williams should be up in the majors at some point this season to bolster third base. Abrams has two more seasons of control left. The left side of the infield clearly needs a boost, but the Brewers already have solutions down in Triple-A. Trading a large package for just two more seasons of Abrams just doesn't sound like a move Milwaukee will make.