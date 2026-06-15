Brewers Next Call-Up After Cooper Pratt Should Be Obvious

The Milwaukee Brewers are making a game-changing move and are expected to have No. 4 prospect Cooper Pratt in the mix for the first time in the majors on Tuesday when the club takes on the Cleveland Guardians.

Reports surfaced on Sunday indicating that the Cooper Pratt era is finally here.

Pratt slashed .241/.349/.386 with a .735 OPS, six homers, 32 RBIs and 17 stolen bases before his promotion after 58 games with Triple-A Nashville. Now, his time is here to make an impact with the Brewers up in the majors. With Pratt coming up to the majors, the question immediately turns to who will be the next prospect to make the jump to the majors? At this point, there should be a clear answer to this question: outfielder Luis Lara.

Similar to Pratt, Lara already landed a long-term extension with Milwaukee this season. Lara landed a seven-year, $31 million extension with three club options as well. He has 62 games under his belt right now down in Triple-A and actually has been even better than Pratt. He's slashing .329/.443/.476 with a .919 OPS, seven homers, 29 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, 45 walks, eight doubles and 53 runs scored. On top of this, he's struck out just 36 times in total this season.

The Brewers Have An Obvious Next Promotion To Make

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara plays catch during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Brewers have a lot of talent in the outfield, Lara is playing well enough to make the Brewers' front office at least think about shaking things up. Clearly, he has impressed to the point that the club wanted to get this long-term deal done.

The difference between Pratt and Lara is that at the time the young shortstop got his deal back in March, he actually was struggling offensively. His bat wasn't hot to kick off the season and he had to turn things around before getting the call to the big leagues. On the other hand, Lara is already red-hot at the plate. He arguably could contribute and impress this lineup right from the jump if given the opportunity. Right now, Sal Frelick is batting .229 and Blake Perkins is batting .133 off the bench. It's unclear when the Brewers will give Lara the call to the majors, but he certainly should be the next guy brought up after Pratt.

Pratt got an extension and now has his shot in the big leagues. Lara has an extension and he should be the next guy promoted.