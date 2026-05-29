Brewers Notes: Kyle Harrison History, Top Prospect Returns, Astros Preview

The Milwaukee Brewers are on a heater right now.

Milwaukee just swept the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game series and now has won seven of its last 10 games. Overall, the Brewers are 18-6 over their last 24 games right now. Things are going well, to say the least.

The Brewers will begin a three-game series against the Houston Astros on Friday night after a much-needed day off on Thursday. Before the contest gets here, let's take a look at the biggest stories around the team from the last few days, just in case you missed them, ahead of the Astros series.

Kyle Harrison Makes Milwaukee Brewers

May 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Harrison has been on an insane run to kick off his Brewers career. The 24-year-old has now made 10 starts and has a 1.57 ERA and a 61-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 51 2/3 innings pitched. Harrison is this year's breakout starter for Milwaukee. Last year it was Quinn Priester. This year, Harrison has been even better. He's 6-1 through 10 starts and set a new Brewers record for ERA through a hurler's first 10 starts in Milwaukee and surpassed CC Sabathia in the process. All-around dominance, to say the least.

This kid is off to a special start in Brewers Blue pic.twitter.com/RigUV3HHfE — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 27, 2026

Luis Peña Returns To Action For High-A Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Luis Pena takes a throw in a double-play drill during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Brewers' No. 2 prospect had a medical scare earlier in the season in which he collapsed due to dehydration in the Timber Rattlers' dugout on April 22. He landed on the Injured List and the Brewers underwent various tests to make sure everything was alright. Fortunately, that is the case. He returned to the Timber Rattlers' lineup on Wednesday and now can get back on track as he looks to make his way to Double-A Biloxi.

Brewers vs. Astros Preview

Apr 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Coleman Crow (57) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With Logan Henderson landing on the Injured List, the Brewers are turning to Coleman Crow to kick off the three-game series on Friday night. On Saturday, the Brewers will turn to Brandon Sproat. Then, finally, in the series finale on Sunday, Milwaukee will hand the ball to National League Cy Young Award hopeful Jacob Misiorowski.

On paper, it should be a series that goes in the Brewers' favor. Milwaukee is entering the series sporting a 33-20 record in first place in the National League Central. The Astros, on the other hand are in third place in the American League West at 26-32 on the season so far. Milwaukee is known for having some of the best pitching in baseball. The Astros are known for having some of the worst.