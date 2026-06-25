Brewers About to Get Key Bullpen Arm Back for Cubs Series

The Milwaukee Brewers have firepower all across the roster, but even they could use a boost right now.

When you look at the Brewers roster right now, there are three areas to watch between now and the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline on Aug. 3: bullpen, a big bat, and maybe a starter. When it comes to the rotation, Milwaukee actually has the best rotation ERA in baseball at 3.23. The rotation is finally getting healthier and should get a boost over the next few weeks with Logan Henderson. The only reason to add a starter is if the club feels like they need another veteran for the playoff push. The current roster is very good, but also young, outside of Brandon Woodruff.

Adding a big bat would make sense because the Brewers are 28th in baseball right now with just 70 homers as a team in 78 games played. If there's a slugger available, preferably at third base, it would be worth looking into. On the bullpen front, the Brewers have the ninth-best bullpen ERA at 3.56. Clearly, there's room for growth there. The Brewers should certainly be looking for a high-leverage guy, like Aroldis Chapman of the Boston Red Sox. On the bullpen front, there will be internal options coming to help as well. On Wednesday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that there's a "strong possibility" Jared Koenig is activated. Also, Robert Gasser is going to be available in the bullpen as well.

The Brewers Will Get A Big Bullpen Piece Back

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jared Koenig (47) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning during game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Sounds like a strong possibility that Jared Koenig will be in the Brewers bullpen this weekend against the Cubs. Robert Gasser will also be available in relief before rejoining the rotation," McCalvy wrote.

Koenig hasn't pitched in a game in the majors since April 4 due to an elbow injury. Beforehand, he didn't allow a run in three appearances in the majors for Milwaukee this season. Last year, he had a 2.86 ERA in 72 outings. In 2024, he had a 2.45 ERA in 55 appearances. Getting him back into the bullpen in the majors shouldn't go under the radar. He's going to be a big help from here on out, if there aren't any setbacks.

Gasser can help the bullpen in the short term as well. Plus, DL Hall is currently expected to return in late July. Milwaukee should still look to add one more arm. Chapman would be the perfect fit. But the Brewers are going to get some firepower back as well, especially with Koenig.