The Milwaukee Brewers have a solid lead over the Chicago Cubs in their division, a trend that has quickly become the norm under manager Pat Murphy.

Murphy is in his third season as the Brewers' manager, and they've been dominant during his tenure, to say the least. Milwaukee was already a top team in its division, reaching the playoffs in five of the six years before Murphy took over and winning the division in the season before. Still, the team has taken its success to a new level in the past three seasons.

The Brewers have secured 90+ wins in every season under Murphy and are on track to do it again, with an 81-50 record and a little more than 30 games left this year. What's more impressive is that the Brewers have a chance to break their franchise record for regular-season wins in a single season, a record they broke last season with 97 wins.

The Brewers have been unreal in the regular season

Aug 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (00) reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee boasts the best record in baseball, another accolade the team had last season as well, and Murphy has played a major role in its success. After an impressive couple of seasons as the Brewers' manager, Murphy was honored to be named the National League Manager of the Year back-to-back.

Now, Murphy has the opportunity to make history. With how well Milwaukee is performing this season, Murphy seems to be the frontrunner to win the NL Manager of the Year Award for the third time in a row, a feat that has never been done before.



"Could Murphy really win three in a row? EARL thinks so," ESPN's Bradford Doolittle wrote on Monday. "Murphy is on the verge of going into the EARL manager hall of fame. He'd be the 10th manager to win the award three times, but the first to do it three seasons in a row.

"And if you're thinking that it won't happen because of simple voter fatigue, ask yourself this: Who else in the NL should get it? Well, that answer could turn out to be McCullough if the Marlins are able to make a spirited run to a spot in the NL playoff bracket. Short of that, this very well could be Murphy's award yet again."

The next four managers ESPN had as competition for Murphy were Clayton McCullough of the Miami Marlins, Terry Francona of the Cincinnati Reds, Craig Stammen of the San Diego Padres and Craig Counsell of the Cubs. Though these other managers have done well this season, it's hard to believe Murphy doesn't take home the award if the Brewers maintain their spot at the top down the stretch.