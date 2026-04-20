Brewers Pitchers Could Emerge as Trade Fits for Dodgers After Edwin Diaz Injury
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The Milwaukee Brewers have been through a bit of a roller coaster ride early in the season. They've been on solid winning runs while also seeing their fair share of losses.
But at this point, they look like a contending team. But they looked like a contending team in the offseason when they traded Freddy Peralta, Isaac Collins, and Caleb Durbin to a trio of different contenders.
This season, they could look to trade a few more players to contenders if they receive the right offer.
Brewers have history of trading relievers while contending
The Brewers have created a history of trading some of their better pitchers as they near the end of their contracts. Specifically, they haven't been fearful or hesitant to trade their relief pitchers.
A few years ago, it was Josh Hader who was sent to the Houston Astros in a move that made the Brewers better for the future without crushing their present-day team. They also traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees before the 2025 season in a deal that worked out very well for the Brewers.
This season, the Brewers could look to trade a reliever to the Los Angeles Dodgers after Edwin Diaz's reported injury. Diaz has an elbow injury and is set to undergo surgery that will keep him out for a few months. When he returns, it's almost impossible to project when he's going to get back to full strength.
Brewers have a few pitchers they could trade to Dodgers
As a result, the Brewers could trade a reliever to the Dodgers. The main name that would make sense is closer Trevor Megill, though Megill has struggled this season, which could impact his trade value.
Megill has one additional year of team control beyond this season. That's usually the time that the Brewers will look to cut ties with their trade chips. This will help maximize his trade value without crushing the Brewers' bullpen. They have Angel Zerpa and Abner Uribe, who could slot into the closer's role if the Brewers want to trade Megill.
Assuming he can get back to the same level that he was last season, the Brewers should be able to land a haul from the Dodgers, especially considering how desperate the Dodgers might be after the Diaz injury.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow zpretzel