Brewers Pitchers Could Emerge as Trade Fits for Dodgers After Edwin Diaz Injury

The Milwaukee Brewers have been through a bit of a roller coaster ride early in the season. They've been on solid winning runs while also seeing their fair share of losses.

But at this point, they look like a contending team. But they looked like a contending team in the offseason when they traded Freddy Peralta, Isaac Collins, and Caleb Durbin to a trio of different contenders.

This season, they could look to trade a few more players to contenders if they receive the right offer.

Brewers have history of trading relievers while contending

Apr 7, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Devin Williams (38) reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Adrian del Castillo (not pictured) the end the top of the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Brewers have created a history of trading some of their better pitchers as they near the end of their contracts. Specifically, they haven't been fearful or hesitant to trade their relief pitchers.

A few years ago, it was Josh Hader who was sent to the Houston Astros in a move that made the Brewers better for the future without crushing their present-day team. They also traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees before the 2025 season in a deal that worked out very well for the Brewers.

This season, the Brewers could look to trade a reliever to the Los Angeles Dodgers after Edwin Diaz's reported injury. Diaz has an elbow injury and is set to undergo surgery that will keep him out for a few months. When he returns, it's almost impossible to project when he's going to get back to full strength.

Brewers have a few pitchers they could trade to Dodgers

Apr 16, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Trevor Megill (29) delivers a pitch agaisnt he Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

As a result, the Brewers could trade a reliever to the Dodgers. The main name that would make sense is closer Trevor Megill, though Megill has struggled this season, which could impact his trade value.

Megill has one additional year of team control beyond this season. That's usually the time that the Brewers will look to cut ties with their trade chips. This will help maximize his trade value without crushing the Brewers' bullpen. They have Angel Zerpa and Abner Uribe, who could slot into the closer's role if the Brewers want to trade Megill.

Assuming he can get back to the same level that he was last season, the Brewers should be able to land a haul from the Dodgers, especially considering how desperate the Dodgers might be after the Diaz injury.