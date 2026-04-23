Brewers Prospect Luis Peña Hospitalized After Scary Medical Emergency

Wednesday's High-A game between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and the Fort Wayne TinCaps was far from an ordinary game.

Everything seemed fine for most of the game before the broadcast was sent into confusion as the game stopped and trainers rushed to the Timber Rattlers dugout. According to some spectators, Brewers No. 2 prospect Luis Peña was being attended to in the dugout before being rushed to the hospital.

"Unconfirmed reports tonight that MLB Pipeline’s #21 ranked prospect Luis Peña collapsed in the dugout with Milwaukee’s High-A affiliate and was rushed to the hospital and spectators have said it was indeed the Brewers’ #2 ranked prospect. Wishing him a speedy recovery," Jeff Duda wrote in a post to X, along with a video of the broadcast that showed the field during the scary situation.

It turns out that the spectators were accurate. Peña had overheated and collapsed, causing the game to halt while he was rushed to the hospital and administered IV fluids.

Luis Peña is "fine" after scary medical emergency

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Luis Pena throws to first in a double-play drill during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the game was abruptly ended, Brewers general manager Matt Arnold stated that Peña was fine, according to their doctors, but it was still a scary situation to see.

“Sounds like he’s fine according to our docs,” Arnold said in a text message. “But certainly a scary situation we will monitor.”

The Brewers confirmed Arnold's statement in a statement of their own on Thursday morning.

"Luis Peña overheated and passed out in the dugout during last night's Wisconsin Timber Rattlers game in Fort Wayne. He was transported to the hospital and treated with an IV. He is doing well, according to our medical staff, though it is a situation we will continue to monitor, " the Brewers announced.

Peña had seemed fine during the game. He was 1-for-5 with a single and an RBI. The 19-year-old had also made a few good plays on defense. But in a matter of minutes, he went from doing fine to collapsing in the dugout.

Thankfully for all involved, Peña is doing alright now. This is certainly a situation the Brewers will need to monitor for the next few weeks.