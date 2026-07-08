Brewers Should Be All Over Royals' Former All-Star as Bullpen Upgrade

The Milwaukee Brewers keep trucking along despite making big trades that offload elite talent. The key is that they bring back elite talent in return in those trades.

The team leads the National League Central by seven games over the Chicago Cubs and has the second-best record in Major League Baseball. But there are still going to be holes that they must address at the trade deadline, particularly in their bullpen.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report lists Kansas City Royals left-hander Matt Strahm as a buy-low trade target this summer. Perhaps the Brewers could kick the tires on him.

Brewers Should Be All Over Matt Strahm

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Matt Strahm (25) throws to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning during Game 2 of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Oct. 17, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Teams are always interested in trying to add left-handed pitching to their bullpen. Strahm is a big personality, and has had some notable postseason struggles. But he also was one of the best relievers in baseball between 2024 and 2025, while pitching for the Philadelphia Phillies," Kelly wrote.

"At 34, he may no longer be that guy, but a contending team will bring him in and try to figure out. At 37-54, the Royals have no reason to hold onto Strahm, who is making $7.5 million in the final year of his contract."

Strahm was once one of the top relievers in Major League Baseball. This season, he has posted a 5.46 ERA in 32 appearances to start his second round with the Royals. But as a rental reliever, he should get a lot of teams that show interest in him.

The Brewers need one more arm towards the back end of their bullpen, and adding a high-leverage piece like Strahm could be just what they need in order to get back into the playoffs and potentially make a deeper run into the postseason.

The Brewers fell short in the NLCS last October, but another bullpen piece could be a difference maker.

Strahm had a 2.74 ERA last season with the Phillies and a 1.87 ERA the year before, so he still has plenty of potential to be one of the best relievers in the league as long as he stays healthy.

Perhaps joining a contender like Milwaukee could make a difference for him. That would give him a shot to get out of Kansas City, where the Royals are not contending. It will be interesting to see what general manager Matt Arnold is thinking ahead of the trade deadline and what moves he'll make.