Brewers Sign 4-Year Veteran Pitcher After Reds Exit

The Milwaukee Brewers have taken hits left and right from a pitching standpoint recently. On Thursday, the club found a new depth option.

Milwaukee signed right-hander Lyon Richardson to a minor league deal shortly after electing free agency from the Cincinnati Reds organization. Richardson was designated for assignment by the Reds and eventually elected free agency. He signed with the Brewers on Wednesday and was officially assigned to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds on Thursday. The move has been reflected on his official MLB.com profile.

Who Is Lyon Richardson?

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Lyon Richardson (72) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lyon Richardson was selected in the second round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft and eventually made his big league debut as a member of the organization in 2023. Richardson has pitched in 41 games in the majors since 2023. Overall, he has a 6.67 career ERA in the majors. His best season was in 2024. That year, he pitched in 34 games and had a 4.54 ERA in 37 2/3 innings of work. Outside of that season, he hasn't pitched in more than four games in a single season in the big leagues.

Most of his game action has been in the minors throughout his professional career since 2018. He has appeared in 145 games down in the minors so far in his career. Overall, he has a 4.56 ERA down in the minors at 26 years old.

With Richardson, the Brewers are getting a young hurler with a big fastball. He hasn't qualified for advanced metrics percentiles, but he has a fastball that sits at 96.3 miles per hour on average. He has a 33.3 percent whiff rate and 30 percent strikeout rate on the season right now as well.

If there is a team out there that could find a way to get something out of Richardson, it would be the Brewers. Milwaukee has done it over and over again. If the Brewers are interested in a hurler, they typically can find a way to get a lot out of them. For example, take a look at Kyle Harrison this season for example.

Milwaukee needs more bullpen arms right now and Richardson fits that description. The Brewers recently lost DL Hall to the Injured List and moved Brian Fitzpatrick to the 60-Day Injured List. Also, the Brewers traded Jacob Waguespack to the Detroit Tigers. Milwaukee needed another depth option and found what it needed by signing Richardson.