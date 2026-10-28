The Secret Behind Pat Murphy's Push for a Third Straight NL Manager of the Year

The Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy has never been particularly interested in doing things the conventional way. Whether he's sending a rookie pitcher on a wild-goose chase through American Family Field, delivering brutally honest assessments of his players or offering motivational advice that sounds more like a punchline, Murphy has established himself as one of baseball's most unpredictable personalities.

But behind the jokes, occassional outbursts and unconventional leadership tactics is something far more important: a manager who knows exactly how to get the most out of his players. And as the Brewers continue their remarkable 2026 season with a trip to the World Series, Murphy is making a compelling case to become the first manager in MLB history to win three consecutive National League Manager of the Year awards.

The secret to his success isn't necessarily found in complicated analytics, strategic innovations or even Milwaukee's impressive collection of young talent. It's the culture he's created inside the Brewers' clubhouse, where humor and accountability go hand in hand.

Murphy's Unconventional Way of Leadership

One of the best examples of Murphy's personality came during Milwaukee's postseason preparations, when he convinced left-handed Colton Gordon that opposing scouts were spying on the Brewers' simulated games from the upper deck of American Family Field.

Murphy sent Gordon and a security guard to investigate the suspicious figure. When Gordon arrived to Section 422, however, he discovered that the suspected spy was actually a statue of legendary Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker. Back on the field, his teammates were watching and laughing.

According to ESPN, Murphy's approach often leaves players wondering whether he's joking or delivering a serious message. More often than not, it's a little of both.

Before the postseason, Murphy offered his team a particularly memorable piece of advice about handling fatigue.

"If you're tired, take a nap," Murphy said. "If you're weak, get stronger."

The message generated plenty of laughter, but veteran Christian Yelich made it clear that Murphy wasn't kidding.

"And when he says those things in the dugout, he means it," Yelich said.

Murphy isn't afraid to confront mistakes immediately, sometimes calling players out in front of their teammates. But he's equally capable of recognizing when someone needs encouragement instead of criticism.

When outfielder Luis Lara stepped to the plate in a pressure-packed situation against the Chicago Cubs earlier this season, Murphy offered reassurance rather than another stern lecture. Lara responded with a walk-off single.

"Sometimes, you have to read between the lines a little bit," closer Trevor Megill said. "The guy has a big heart but bigger expectations."

He doesn't manage every player the same way. He undertstands that different personalities respond to different forms of motivation, and he's willing to adjust without compromising his standards.

A Historic Season Could Put Murphy in a Class of HIs Own

After taking over for Craig Counsell ahead of the 2024 season, Murphy guided Milwaukee to 93 victories and an NL Central championship. He followed that with a franchise-record 97 wins in 2025, earning his second consecutive NL Manager of the Year award.

Somehow, the Brewers have been even better in 2026. Milwaukee finished the regular season with a franchise-record 103 victories, capturing another division title before sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS to reach its first World Series since 1982.

Murphy's managerial philosophy also extends beyond the Major League clubhouse. According to MLB.com, he was spotted helping coach a youth baseball practice at Helfaer Field just before Milwaukee's NLCS matchup. It's another reminder that Murphy's passion for coaching isn't limited to the bright lights of October.

The 67-year-old has already joined Bobby Cox and Kevin Cash among the select managers to win consecutive Baseball Writers' Association of America Manager of the Year awards. He also received The Sporting News' 2026 NL Manager of the Year recognition, adding another distinction to his remarkable run.

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