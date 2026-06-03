Brewers-Tigers Tarik Skubal Trade Idea Ships 3 Studs to Detroit

It seems Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal will likely be fully healthy by the trade deadline, and that's causing a firestorm of trade rumors and mock deals.

Though the Milwaukee Brewers aren't typically the team to go all-in at the deadline, some believe Skubal this year could be the exception. Milwaukee has arguably the No. 1 farm system in the sport, which also means there are young players who could help net Skubal that may be deemed expendable.

While Brewers fans should be cautioned against getting their hopes too high about a Skubal deal, it's at least worth starting to think about what sort of package it would take to send to the Tigers for only two-months-plus of the ace's services.

Analyst's proposed 3-player package

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jett Williams poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

MLB Network analyst Lance Brozdowski pitched a three-player haul for the Brewers to land Skubal during an "MLB Tonight" segment on Tuesday: infielder Jett Williams, outfielder Luis Lara, and right-handed pitcher Bishop Letson.

"It would be very funny if they trade the Mets for Jett Williams, and then trade Jett Williams for Tarik Skubal," Brozdowski said. "Luis Lara is an interesting name, kind of a glove-first, speedy contact guy in Triple-A... Bishop Letson is kind of like, I hate saying this, a Jacob Misiorowski-lite. Big extension guy that really gets down the mound."

.@LanceBroz proposes potential packages for Tarik Skubal:



Dodgers: Mike Sirota, River Ryan

Yankees: Elmer Rodríguez, Dax Kilby, Ben Hess

Brewers: Jett Williams, Luis Lara, Bishop Letson pic.twitter.com/peVMH6i5rP — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 2, 2026

Compared to the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, however, Brozdowski believed the Brewers would be "depleting more of their farm" to get Skubal. That's likely due to his belief that Milwaukee wouldn't be willing to move either of its top infield prospects, teenagers Jesús Made and Luis Peña.

Williams is the most interesting name to watch among Brewers prospects at the trade deadline. He's arguably a better prospect than fellow Triple-A infielder Cooper Pratt, but it was Pratt who got an eight-year, $50.75 million extension from the Brewers in April.

Skubal would be the Brewers' 2020s version of CC Sabathia, but the trade market has shifted heavily in the favor of sellers since that deal went down.

It doesn't feel like the kind of value proposition Matt Arnold typically accepts as president of baseball operations, but nothing is impossible if a back-to-back Cy Young winner is in the balance.