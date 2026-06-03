Brewers-Tigers Tarik Skubal Trade Idea Ships 3 Studs to Detroit
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It seems Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal will likely be fully healthy by the trade deadline, and that's causing a firestorm of trade rumors and mock deals.
Though the Milwaukee Brewers aren't typically the team to go all-in at the deadline, some believe Skubal this year could be the exception. Milwaukee has arguably the No. 1 farm system in the sport, which also means there are young players who could help net Skubal that may be deemed expendable.
While Brewers fans should be cautioned against getting their hopes too high about a Skubal deal, it's at least worth starting to think about what sort of package it would take to send to the Tigers for only two-months-plus of the ace's services.
Analyst's proposed 3-player package
MLB Network analyst Lance Brozdowski pitched a three-player haul for the Brewers to land Skubal during an "MLB Tonight" segment on Tuesday: infielder Jett Williams, outfielder Luis Lara, and right-handed pitcher Bishop Letson.
"It would be very funny if they trade the Mets for Jett Williams, and then trade Jett Williams for Tarik Skubal," Brozdowski said. "Luis Lara is an interesting name, kind of a glove-first, speedy contact guy in Triple-A... Bishop Letson is kind of like, I hate saying this, a Jacob Misiorowski-lite. Big extension guy that really gets down the mound."
Compared to the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, however, Brozdowski believed the Brewers would be "depleting more of their farm" to get Skubal. That's likely due to his belief that Milwaukee wouldn't be willing to move either of its top infield prospects, teenagers Jesús Made and Luis Peña.
Williams is the most interesting name to watch among Brewers prospects at the trade deadline. He's arguably a better prospect than fellow Triple-A infielder Cooper Pratt, but it was Pratt who got an eight-year, $50.75 million extension from the Brewers in April.
Skubal would be the Brewers' 2020s version of CC Sabathia, but the trade market has shifted heavily in the favor of sellers since that deal went down.
It doesn't feel like the kind of value proposition Matt Arnold typically accepts as president of baseball operations, but nothing is impossible if a back-to-back Cy Young winner is in the balance.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com