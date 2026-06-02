Ex-Brewers Catcher Apologizes for Harsh Criticism of Abner Uribe Incident

Abner Uribe's over-the-top celebration against the St. Louis Cardinals last week continues to make waves around Major League Baseball, even if the Milwaukee Brewers have largely moved on.

Former Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy was one of the loudest voices to condemn Uribe after his series of suggestive gestures toward the Cardinals dugout that followed an inning-ending strikeout on May 26. Lucroy, who has become a constant and sometimes controversial presence on social media, let it rip on Uribe the next day.

"This is what happens when you don’t have veteran leadership in clubhouse," Lucroy wrote on X at the time. "Some people think it’s funny, I think it’s horse***t. If he was my teammate, he and I would have a major issue.

Lucroy apologizes to Brewers' leaders, not Uribe

On Monday, Lucroy seemed to recognize that he had become a distraction to the Brewers and/or fan base, because he took to X again to specifically apologize to the leaders of the team for insinuating that they didn't have control over the clubhouse.

Last week I made a tweet about Uribe and his actions on the field. I made a comment about the lack of veteran leadership in the Brewers clubhouse.



I want to make a public statement that I very clearly misspoke and was wrong for saying it the way I did.



Yeli and Woody are the… — Jonathan Lucroy (@JLucroy20) June 1, 2026

"I want to make a public statement that I very clearly misspoke and was wrong for saying it the way I did," Lucroy wrote. "Yeli and Woody (Christian Yelich and Brandon Woodruff) are the leaders of that clubhouse. They are both legendary @Brewers players and represent themselves, the Brewers, and the community very well. They have had a ton of success, and are very respected amongst the players and the league as a whole.

"I reached out to Murph (manager Pat Murphy), Yeli, and Woody and conveyed my apologies to them for disrespecting them. In no way did I mean for that to happen, however, I was clearly wrong and I did a terrible job at conveying my thoughts using the words I did.

"Being a distraction to the team is the last thing I want to be. I want nothing but success and championships for this team, city, and the @Brewers organization. "

Lucroy last played for the Brewers in 2016, so even if his best years were in Milwaukee, he's not a particularly relevant figure in franchise lore these days unless he makes himself a distraction.

The Brewers, for their part, made it clear quickly after the incident that they wouldn't tolerate more gestures like Uribe's moving forward. Though there could still be fireworks between the Brewers and Cardinals in later series this season, Lucroy's thoughts don't particularly need to be brought into play.