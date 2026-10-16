Brewers Took Part in More History with NLCS Win over Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers have finally won their first National League pennant and reached the World Series for the first time since 1982, when they were still in the American League. Jake Bauers was the NLCS MVP as the Brewers took down the Los Angeles Dodgers with ease, ending their reign as back-to-back World Series champions.

However, there was more to it than just their first pennant in 44 years. In fact, the Brewers took part in a little bit more history with their sweep of the Dodgers. MLB insider Jeff Jones pointed out on X that it is the first time that either the NL or AL Central has sent a team to the World Series since 2016.

Among the many things that happened last night, this will be the first year since 2016 that either central division sends a team to the World Series.



That year, of course, they both were. And they might be again! — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) October 16, 2026

Brewers make World Series history with sweep of Dodgers

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back in 2016, the World Series featured the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Guardians, then the Indians. The St. Louis Cardinals went to the World Series in 2011 and 2013, so back then, the NL Central was well accustomed to reaching the Fall Classic. St. Louis also won in 2011.

But if the Brewers win the World Series they'll make more history as well. They'll be the first NL Central team since the 2016 Cubs to win a championship. The AL Central still has not had a champion since the 2005 Chicago White Sox.

At the same time, a pattern may be starting to form. Both central divisions featured teams in the World Series in 2016. The same thing happened in 2006 when the Cardinals faced the Detroit Tigers and won. This could be the third consecutive year ending in the number six that sees not only an NL Central team winning it all, but doing so against in AL Central team if the Guardians are able to beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS.

The Cardinals and Cubs had their time. Now, it's the Brewers' turn to make some history and become the next World Series champions. It's important too to remember that the Brewers have never won a ring, so there is even more history that could happen in this year's World Series.

It will be interesting to see if the Brewers can finish the job. They'll have home field advantage by virtue of having the best record in Major League Baseball, but the only thing that remains to be seen for now is who the Brewers will end up facing.