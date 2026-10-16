Madison Bumgarner, Lance McCullers Jr., Aaron Ashby: Brewers Lefty Makes History in NLCS

What the Milwaukee Brewers have been able to do in 2026 so far is astounding, and there's still room for more.

Milwaukee is four wins away from its first World Series title in franchise history. It wasn't easy to get to this point. The Brewers racked up 103 wins in the regular season, despite trading Freddy Peralta away before the season, along with Caleb Durbin. Milwaukee had a first-round bye in the playoffs and then had to face the San Diego Padres, who were the hottest team in baseball at the time, in the National League Division Series. Afterward, Milwaukee had a date with the two-time reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. In the postseason, the Brewers have gone 7-1 so far, including a four-game sweep of Los Angeles.

The Brewers finished the job on Thursday night and it was Aaron Ashby on the mound to close it out. Ashby earned his second save of the NLCS by tossing three shutout innings. In the process, he became the third pitcher this century to record a three-plus-inning save in a series clincher, per Just Baseball.

Aaron Ashby Made History On Thursday

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The only pitchers this century with a 3+ inning save in a potential clinching game: 2014 Madison Bumgarner, 2017 Lance McCullers Jr., 2026 Aaron Ashby. An absolute weapon for the Brewers."

The only pitchers this century with a 3+ inning save in a potential clinching game:



2014 Madison Bumgarner

2017 Lance McCullers Jr.

2026 AARON ASHBY



An absolute WEAPON for the Brewers 💪 pic.twitter.com/Nm6c0itGyq — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 16, 2026

No matter where you look across the Brewers' roster, you will see history. The 2026 Brewers are a sum of their parts, not just reliant on one, or two superstars, carrying the load. Every single player on the Brewers' roster — and even some who aren't currently on the roster — got Milwaukee to this point, on the doorstep of history.

The bullpen has stepped up for the Brewers in the postseason, led by Ashby and Abner Uribe. Ashby has pitched in six of the Brewers' eight playoff games and has a 0.00 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched, to go along with 11 strikeouts. Plus, he has a 1-0 record and two saves. Uribe has pitched in seven of the eight playoff games and has a 2.84 ERA and six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings pitched. But, again, the Brewers are a sum of their parts. These two have gotten most of the buzz, but JoJo Romero, DL Hall and Trevor Megill, among others, have all been great.

On Thursday, it was Ashby to etch his name in history with Bumgarner and McCullers. But it could've been anyone. That's how well the entire roster is playing right now. It wouldn't have been shocking to see anyone step up and get the job done for Milwaukee.

The season isn't over either. There is more history to be made and it starts on Oct. 23 when Game 1 of the World Series kicks off at American Family Field.