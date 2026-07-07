Bullpen Is Brewers' 'Biggest Trade Deadline Need' — Here Are 3 Options

What do the Milwaukee Brewers need most at the trade deadline?

Even in the wake of another starting pitching injury, this one to two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff, a team insider thinks the bullpen is the more pressing need. Here was MLB.com's Adam McCalvy on the team's most pressing need from a piece on Sunday.

"The Brewers have three reliable relievers at the moment in closer Trevor Megill, Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby. But they can’t pitch every day, so manager Pat Murphy needs more dependable options for leverage spots," wrote McCalvy. "The Brewers must decide whether they can count on those internal options, or whether to seek outside help."

With that intel in mind, here are three top relievers we think the Brewers will be in the mix for in the next month before the trade deadline.

1. Aroldis Chapman - Boston Red Sox

Is the obvious choice also the best one? Chapman has been a top-five reliever in baseball since the start of last season, and if the Red Sox are smart, they'll trade the 38-year-old when he's at his peak value. He's also going to be under team control through the end of next season as long as he doesn't get injured and fail to throw 14 more innings.

That being said, Chapman is definitely battling a hamstring issue at the moment and has given up a bunch of loud contact since mid-June, so don't be shocked if the Brewers pass on giving up top-tier prospects for him.

2. Pete Fairbanks - Miami Marlins

Jun 20, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks (29) and catcher Joe Mack (80) celebrate a win against the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This would be the Marlins running the Brewers' most frustrating playbook from the last few seasons -- trading away quality pieces while in the middle of a playoff hunt. But let's also not pretend like Pete Fairbanks is Josh Hader.

This would be a chance for the Brewers to grab another reliable righty, potentially even another ninth-inning option, while the Marlins could act like the responsible small-market team and play the long game for prospect talent.

3. Antonio Senzatela - Colorado Rockies

Jun 29, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trading for a Rockies pitcher is always something of a risk, but Senzatela has been significantly better away from Coors Field this season, so there's a chance he could improve upon his 3.00 ERA to this point. He's been situationally brilliant, as his 8-0 record would indicate.

Could trading for Senzatela be the only threat to Aaron Ashby leading the league in wins? We're only saying that half-jokingly.