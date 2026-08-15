Can Struggling Brewers Star Find His Rhythm In Time For Playoffs?

The Milwaukee Brewers have surprisingly had one of the most productive offenses in baseball this season despite an astonishing lack of power.

Milwaukee's offense has been one of the most consistent in the league, scoring the fifth-most runs this season, yet the team ranks dead last with only 111 home runs. The Brewers have managed to find success at the plate throughout the regular season, but could use more power during the playoffs, as one swing can change the course of an entire game.

The Brewers do have some sluggers on their roster who've made an impact this year, including Jake Bauers, Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang. Still, one player who has surprisingly been struggling for Milwaukee this season is 34-year-old outfielder Christian Yelich.

Yelich has been in an extended slump this season

Jul 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yelich has struggled to get going for much of the season and it’s been an especially tough stretch in the second half, as he has a .617 OPS since the All-Star break," MLB.com's Brent Maguire wrote on Saturday. "After crushing 29 home runs in 150 games last season, Yelich hasn’t reached double-digit homers through 83 games.

"While the Brewers are one of baseball’s top offenses, they rank last in the Majors in home runs, an issue that could create problems in October. If Yelich can find his power stroke, that could be a huge development for the Brewers in the postseason."

Yelich is a former MVP, three-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger, so his extended slump this season has surely taken the Brewers by surprise. The 34-year-old is a 14-year veteran who has been in Milwaukee for nine seasons, and this has been by far his worst season. Through 85 games, Yelich is slashing .229/.311/.369 with only eight home runs and 40 runs batted in. With how much he's struggled, the Brewers have had to push Yelich down in the order.

Yelich has stepped up after the All-Star break over the past few seasons, maintaining a high level of performance, which is exactly what Milwaukee needs him to do down the stretch. The race for the top seed in the National League has intensified recently, which is all the more reason why the Brewers would benefit more if Yelich can turn things around.

If the Brewers want a different result in the postseason than last season, their offense needs to step up big time, and who better to do it than a star like Yelich.