Cooper Pratt Closing In on Brewers Return: Next Steps

The Milwaukee Brewers put together their most promising offensive performance of the 2026 season on Tuesday night while facing the Seattle Mariners.

Milwaukee racked up 22 base hits and four home runs while blowing the doors off the Mariners, 22-0. It was a historic performance and tied the record for the most lopsided win in Major League Baseball history.

The Brewers weren't even at full strength as well. Shortstop Cooper Pratt currently is on the Injured List, but he actually kicked off a minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday night as well. Pratt took the field for the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and went 1-for-2 with one run scored and an RBI. Plus, he had a sacrifice fly as well.

Before the game, Brewers manager Pat Murphy shared that Pratt could return to Milwaukee as soon as Wednesday if all went well on Tuesday, as shared on X by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

Cooper Pratt Is Almost Back

Aug 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Cooper Pratt (12) scores from second base against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"If Cooper Pratt comes through tonight’s Timber Rattlers game feeling good, he could be back in the Brewers lineup as soon as tomorrow, Pat Murphy said," McCalvy wrote on Tuesday.

After the game on Tuesday, Pratt shared that he's ready to go whenever the team needs him, as transcribed by Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"I feel ready whenever they need me," Pratt said.

Lost in the madness was Cooper Pratt telling reporters in Appleton that he feels good after tonight's rehab assignment.



"I feel ready whenever they need me," Pratt said after going 1 for 2 and scoring from second in the first inning on an Eric Bitonti single. — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) August 19, 2026

So, now it's just a matter of seeing how Pratt feels on Wedensday and then determing a time to promote. That could be Wednesday, or it could be in the very near future.

Pratt is a star in the making. Before landing on the Injured List, Pratt was slashing .272/.352/.368 with a .720 OPS, two home runs, 17 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, five doubles, one triple and 20 runs scored in 44 games played.

The biggest question for the Brewers has been the club's offense. Milwaukee has hit the fewest homers in the league this season. Despite the fact that Milwaukee has the best record in baseball, the offense is the biggest overall weakness heading into the postseason.

Milwaukee seemingly is starting to turn a corner. The Brewers scored 32 runs across their last three games. Now, of course, a 22-run outburst skews the numbers. But, in general, it looks like the offense is starting to find its footing. Whenever Pratt is activated — whether that is on Wednesday or afterward — the offense is going to get even better on paper.

The Brewers are 78-48 on the season right now and have a 4 1/2-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central standings. Pratt's imminent return will make Milwaukee even better.