Brewers Blowout Mariners Win Just Made MLB Modern Era History

The Milwaukee Brewers put together one of the most dominant performances you're ever going to see on a baseball field on Tuesday night against the Seattle Mariners.

Milwaukee had a much-needed day off on Monday after winning three out of four games against the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. It seems like that just re-energized the Brewers, to say the least.

Kyle Harrison took the hill for Milwaukee and was excellent. The lefty tossed five shutout innings and allowed just two base hits, while striking out eight batters. When he exited, the Brewers were winning, but it wasn't even close to as bad as the final score looks. Milwaukee scored one run in the first inning and five in the fifth inning. So, when Harrison exited, the Brewers were in the driver's seat with a 6-0 lead. Then, the game got out of hand for Seattle.

The Brewers scored five more runs in the sixth, two runs in the seventh, and nine runs in the eighth inning to come out on top, 22-0.

No, that is not a typo. It was a beat down, to say the least. And, unsurprisingly, it made a bit of history.

A Milwaukee Beat Down

Aug 18, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) hits a home run against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USA Today's Bob Nightengale noted that Milwaukee tied the record for the most lopsided win in MLB history.

"In what has become an embarrassing season for the Seattle Mariners now hits a new humiliating low:

Milwaukee Brewers 22, Seattle 0," Nightengale wrote. "It ties an MLB record for most lopsided shutout loss in MLB history."

That's not all. The Brewers became the first team to rack up 20 or more runs, pitch a 10-plus strikeout shutout, and play a clean game in the field without an error, all in the same game, per OptaSTATS.

"The Brewers tonight: Batting: scored 20+ runs, Pitching: tossed a 10+ K shutout, Fielding: played errorless baseball," OptaSTATS wrote. "It's the first time in MLB history a team has done all 3 in the same game."

The @Brewers tonight:



Batting: scored 20+ runs

Pitching: tossed a 10+ K shutout

Fielding: played errorless baseball



It's the first time in MLB history a team has done all 3 in the same game. pic.twitter.com/9TXPwwWYM1 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 19, 2026

One thing that is ironic about the Brewers' win is the fact that Milwaukee's offense has been talked about in a negative light for most of the season. The Brewers have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season. Just last week, Jake Bauers said that the offense needed to "chill the [expletive] out a little bit."

Well, it certainly seems like the offense has done just that.