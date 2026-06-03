Could Brewers Fix 2-Time All-Star Nick Castellanos?

The Milwaukee Brewers have shown over and over again throughout the years that they know what they're doing.

If the Brewers make a trade, they typically win the deal. Or, at least have an answer already in line to replace the guy traded away. For example, Freddy Peralta was traded away and yet the club's rotation is even better than it was last year with him, despite injuries to Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester and Logan Henderson. The year before, the Brewers traded Devin Williams away, but it didn't matter, Milwaukee got Caleb Durbin and he finished in third place in the NL Rookie of the Year race and replaced Williams with Trevor Megill. Milwaukee flipped Durbin this past offseason to the Boston Red Sox and got budding superstar Kyle Harrison. Durbin, on the other hand, has been bad in Boston.

Right now, it seems like everything the Brewers touch turns into gold. Milwaukee is loaded all over the place, but could use some more pop in the middle of the order. It just so happens that there is a guy now available who has hit a lot of homers throughout his career: Nick Castellanos. The San Diego Padres designated him for assignment on Wednesday, per the club.

"We have designated 1B/OF Nick Castellanos for assignment and selected the contract of INF/OF Samad Taylor from Triple-A El Paso. Taylor will wear No. 0," the Padres announced.

We have designated 1B/OF Nick Castellanos for assignment and selected the contract of INF/OF Samad Taylor from Triple-A El Paso. Taylor will wear No. 0. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 3, 2026

Should The Brewers Place A Claim?

May 22, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Nick Castellanos (21) pumps his fist after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Athletics at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Now, Castellanos wasn't good in San Diego this season. He slashed .191/.221/.339 with a .560 OPS, four homers and 20 RBIs. But, should the Brewers take a chance on him?

Last year, he slashed .250/.294/.400 with a .694 OPS, 17 homers and 72 RBIs in his final season with the Philadelphia Phillies. In 2024, he slashed .254/.311/.431 with a .742 OPS, 23 homers and 86 RBIs in 162 games played. Throughout his career so far, Castellanos has gotten time at first base, third base, left field, right field and designated hitter.

This season, he got time at first base, left field, right field, and designated hitter for the Padres. If he could still play a little third base, then he may be worth a look. Again, Milwaukee has shown over and over again throughout the years that it knows how to maximize talent and get the most out of guys. While Castellanos struggled early on with San Diego, this is still a two-time All-Star with 254 homers we're talking about. Plus, he has a Silver Slugger Award under his belt and is a right-handed bat.

He signed a one-year deal with San Diego worth $780K. If the Brewers were to claim him on waivers, they'd have to pick up his deal. At that price point, he's worth a look. If things don't work out, they could simply DFA him as well.