Brewers Notes: Brandon Woodruff Update, Tarik Skubal Buzz, Jacob Misiorowski Green Flag

The Milwaukee Brewers have been beating up on the San Francisco Giants so far this week.

On Tuesday, Milwaukee kicked off a three-game series against the Giants and took them down, 16-2. On Tuesday night, the Brewers sent Kyle Harrison to the mound and he was dominant again as the club came out on top, 8-3. With the win on Tuesday, the Brewers are now 37-21 on the season and have won three straight games.

Milwaukee is the real deal and should just get better. With that being said, let's take a look at a few of the biggest stories around the organization.

Brandon Woodruff Update

Apr 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Brewers star hasn't pitched in a game since April 30 due to shoulder inflammation. While there isn't an exact timeline for his return to the field just yet, there was progress announced on Tuesday. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that Woodruff is "tentatively" scheduled to throw a three-up live bullpen on Wednesday.

"Couple of notes on the Brewers’ Brandons: Brandon Woodruff tentatively will throw a three-up live BP on Wednesday," McCalvy wrote. "Brandon Lockridge pushed to 85-90 percent with his running today and, provided he bounces back well, will take some ABs against Woodruff on Wednesday.'

Milwaukee certainly needs him right now with Quinn Priester and Logan Henderson also on the shelf. The Brewers will conclude their series against the Giants on Wednesday night and as of Wednesday morning, the club hasn't even announced who the starter is going to be yet.

Tarik Skubal Buzz

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal watches a play during the seventh inning between Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There have been people all across the league talking about the idea of Skubal coming to Milwaukee. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and USA Today's Bob Nightengale all have talked about the idea over the last week, or so. That's not all, though. MLB Network analyst Lance Brozdowski pitched a mock trade for Skubal as well. Everyone seemngly wants to see Milwaukee get involved. We made the case before this became a national talking point back on May 22.

Jacob Misiorowski Green Flag

May 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws a pitch during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Misiorowski was incredible throughout the month of May. He was awesome and he recorded a 0.23 ERA and allowed one earned run across 38 1/3 innings pitched while striking out 57 batters and holding opposing batters to a .109 batting average. The big righty also became the first hurler in MLB history to strikeout 57 or more batters and allow one or fewer runs and 14 or fewer base hits in a six-game stretch.

That's still not all. He ripped some packs of baseball cards with a young fan.

Jacob Misiorowski is not only an extremely good player, he is an extremely good person.



With so many egotistical clowns in MLB nowadays, this is so refreshing to see! pic.twitter.com/qAa8Vwr6Iv — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) June 2, 2026

What a guy.