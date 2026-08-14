Uncertainty Looming for Milwaukee Brewers, Brice Turang

It's been an odd week for Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang.

After the Brewers faced off against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy misspoke and said that Turang was dealing with a sprained thumb. Naturally, this led to some fear in the fanbase on Wednesday. But Turang was in the lineup and Murphy acknowledged that it was actually Jackson Chourio who was dealing with a thumb injury, not Turang.

On Wednesday, Turang played against the Padres and went 1-for-5. Unfortunately, he wasn't in the lineup on Thursday, though. Murphy shared that Turang is dealing with an injury. Specifically, Turang is dealing with left knee pain, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"[Left] knee pain for Brice Turang, per Pat Murphy. He had an MRI today. 'We don’t know how long,' Murph said," McCalvy wrote on X. "Pat Murphy didn’t rule out Brice Turang for anything beyond today. He is getting a second opinion of the MRI, but at the moment whatever is ailing him does not appear surgical, Murph said."

The Brewers Are Waiting For More Info On Brice Turang

Aug 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) during the game against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it was shared earlier in the week that Turang didn't have a thumb injury, it was great news and Milwaukee seemingly avoided anything negative. Now, a few days later, we have to wait for more information about his knee.

On the bright side, Murphy made it sound like surgery isn't necessary. When you hear about a guy getting an MRI, that's the best you can hope for. Plus, he isn't ruled out beyond Thursday's contest.

The best-case scenario would be Turang returning to the lineup on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers and, obviously, not injuring his knee further. The worst-case scenario would be an Injured List stint.

Milwaukee got back in the win column on Thursday by taking down the Dodgers, 5-4. Milwaukee certainly needed the win after being swept by the San Diego Padres earlier in the week. The Chicago Cubs have been closing in on the Brewers at the top of the National League Central standings. Fortunately, Milwaukee won on Thursday and the Cubs lost. Now, the Brewers have a four-game lead at the top of the NL Central standings.

For the Brewers to be at their best, they need Turang. The 26-year-old is actually leading the Brewers with 5.3 wins above replacement. He's slashing .268/.360/.450 with 16 homers, 76 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 115 games played. Milwaukee certainly needs him.