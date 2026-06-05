Freddy Peralta Back to Brewers? Executive Throws Out Wild Trade Idea

If the Milwaukee Brewers don't get Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester, and Logan Henderson back over the next few months, the club will need to target starting pitching help ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Milwaukee has great pitching. There's no denying that fact. Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison both look like legit contenders for the 2026 National League Cy Young Award and both have sub-2.00 ERAs right now. But losing Woodruff, Priester and Henderson is a lot. On Thursday, Coleman Crow looked shaky and was knocked out after just 2 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants. Brandon Sproat has a 6.24 ERA in 11 outings this season. Chad Patrick has been awesome, but has operated out of the bullpen recently. Robert Gasser has been up and down. Shane Drohan has been very good, but mainly has been in the bullpen.

There are arms for the Brewers to work with, but they're going to need more over the next few months before the postseason push if they really want to make a deep run. A playoff rotation starting with Misiorowski, Harrison and Woodruff would be very good. But is there anyone else with the club right now that would give the fanbase extreme confidence in a playoff game? Maybe Henderson, but that also could be a stretch.

This Doesn't Seem Likely

Jun 3, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Brewers could use one more veteran arm and an anonymous executive floated a surprising — and unlikely — name while speaking with FanSided's Robert Murray: Freddy Peralta.

"First off, I’d say he’s going to have more suitors than Tarik Skubal because of his prorated $8 million salary compared to Skubal at $32 million," the executive told Murray. "So you’re going to have every contender in play.

“I think at least one top-50 prospect and more or likely two top-100s. I think a team like the Rays are a perfect fit with multiple guys in the 50-100 range. Don’t see them giving up Theo Gillen, but the rest of Caden Bodine, Nathan Flewelling, Taitn Gray and Brody Hopkins could make sense. A trade back to the Brewers could make sense with Stearns' knowledge of their system, the [money] and prospect depth.

On paper, Peralta would be a perfect fit. He has a 3.63 ERA in 13 starts and is an innings-eater, which is part of the reason why the Brewers loved him. But after trading Peralta for Sproat and Jett Williams, this shouldn't be considered anything more than a pipe dream. Again, on paper the idea makes sense because the Brewers have a deep farm system and a need for a hurler right now, but it would be a very big shock if Peralta were back in Milwaukee in 2026. Don't get your hopes up.