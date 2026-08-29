Great News Lands for Milwaukee Brewers, Dustin May

The Milwaukee Brewers kicked off a three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Friday and took care of business.

Milwaukee took down the Rangers, 6-1, behind yet another brilliant outing from Logan Henderson. The young righty gave the Brewers seven strong innings and allowed just one run while striking out seven batters. In the process, he lowered his season ERA down to 2.48. With each passing start, Henderson has made the Brewers' front office look smarter and smarter for not including him in a deal to acquire Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers. Skubal has a 2.84 ERA on the season and a 3.00 ERA since being acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Saturday, the Brewers will turn to Shane Drohan as they try to keep the good times rolling in the standings. Then, on Sunday, Milwaukee fans will be able to let out a sigh of relief. Dustin May, who got the start on Wednesday but exited after one pitch, is expected to take the mound to close out the Rangers series.

Dustin May Will Pitch On Sunday

Aug 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Dustin May (21) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brewers manager Pat Murphy announced the news on Friday and MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared it on X.

"Dustin May is penciled in to start Sunday, Murph said. And Robert Gasser will stay in May’s spot," McCalvy wrote. "So, the Brewers-Cubs series at Wrigley Field series is shaping up like this: MON: Harrison, TUES: Gasser, WED: Misiorowski, THURS: Henderson."

May took the hill against the New York Mets but had to leave after getting hit by a 106 miles per hour comebacker on his upper back/shoulder.

Dustin May took a 106 mph line drive off the bat of A.J Ewing on the first pitch of the game to the shoulder. He seemed to be in severe discomfort and was removed from the game after throwing warmup pitches.



We wish him a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AsuQouSzUb — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 26, 2026

Fortunately, the X-rays came back negative and clearly, May is just fine.

Milwaukee is going to need a lot from May down the stretch. There's a reason why the Brewers gave up two high-level prospects to get him and JoJo Romero and May showed it through his first two starts with the club. In his first two starts with the Brewers, May was dominant. The big righty allowed just three runs in 13 innings pitched, to go along with 11 strikeouts.

He struggled in his third outing, but if the Brewers can get the version of May from his first two starts with the club from here on out, it's going to be hard to argue against Milwaukee having the very best rotation in baseball. When May is at his best, he's a frontline starter. Fortunately, he's alright and we know when he's taking the hill again.