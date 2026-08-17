The Absurdity of Logan Henderson's 133-Year Historic Run for Brewers

It's not hard to see why the Milwaukee Brewers didn't want to include Logan Henderson in trade talks centered around two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

There's no denying the fact that Skubal is a star. When you win two straight Cy Young Awards, that's pretty say to say. But Skubal is going to be a free agent after the season. Henderson is a budding young star himself and is under team control through the 2031 season. That's much more valuable than a few months of Skubal.

Plus, it doesn't hurt that Henderson out-dueled Skubal himself on Sunday. The young righty took the mound for Milwaukee and tossed seven innings against the two-time reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers and allowed just one run and three base hits. On top of this, he struck out six batters.

Logan Henderson Is A Budding Star

Aug 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skubal, on the other hand, went six innings and allowed two runs — including one earned run — and struck out seven batters and allowed seven base hits. Now, Skubal has a 2.85 ERA in 19 starts. Henderson has a 2.70 ERA in 12 starts. When healthy, Henderson has actually been better. Plus, he made a bit of history on Sunday. It was his 17th start in the big leagues. He hasn't allowed over three runs in a game yet. That's the third-longest streak in the majors since 1893, per ESPN.

"Logan Henderson threw 7 innings of 1-run ball Sunday to beat the Dodgers," ESPN wrote. "It was his 17th consecutive start allowing 3 runs or fewer to start his career, the third-longest streak since 1893. Only Zac Gallen (23) and Drew Rasmussen (19) had longer streaks. (excluding openers)."

Logan Henderson threw 7 innings of 1-run ball Sunday to beat the Dodgers 💪



It was his 17th consecutive start allowing 3 runs or fewer to start his career, the third longest streak since 1893😲



Only Zac Gallen (23) and Drew Rasmussen (19) had longer streaks! (excluding openers) pic.twitter.com/8LtZb4GIBT — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) August 16, 2026

That is 133 years of baseball we're talking about and Henderson's name is up there. Ridiculous. In his 17 MLB starts, he has logged a 2.44 ERA in 88 2/3 innings of work in his young career.

This is why the Brewers wouldn't put Henderson on the table in Skubal talks. While on paper Skubal is a significantly bigger name, that doesn't mean that he would move the needle significantly more than Henderson right now, especially after undergoing elbow surgery earlier in the season.

If Henderson can stay healthy himself and continue to pitch at this level, there's no denying the fact that he will be a better value than Skubal. If he keeps pitching like he has to kick off his career, that's ace-level stuff. So, that's obviously great. On top of that, Skubal is about to get some sort of massive contract in free agency after the season. Henderson five years younger and will make a fraction of what Skubal does for at least the next five seasons.

Milwaukee was smart to not include him in the Skubal talks.