How Brewers Spring Star Tyler Black Has Fared in Triple-A Since Demotion
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The left side of the Milwaukee Brewers' infield has struggled to produce so far this season, which could lead many to wonder what's available in the pipeline at Triple-A.
Third baseman Tyler Black has been a name floating around the system for a long time, as the former 2021 first-round pick has yet to establish himself as a full-time big-leaguer, but dominated this spring during Cactus League play while also appearing in the World Baseball Classic for Team Canada.
After he was sent back to Triple-A Nashville to begin the season, Black had a chance to play himself into consideration for a promotion early in the season. But is he making good on that promise?
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Tyler Black's start to the year: good, not great
Generally speaking, Black's numbers to begin the year have been fine. He's not forcing his way to the majors with a .788 OPS in his first 45 plate appearances, which included just one home run. But he could also be one hot week away from re-entering that major league conversation.
If he was lighting up Triple-A pitching at the moment, it's fairly likely Black would have gotten the call to the majors by now. Newcomer Luis Rengifo has a .522 OPS and negative-0.1 bWAR as the starting third baseman, and second/third baseman David Hamilton hasn't been much better at a .622 OPS.
Black was legitimately tearing the cover off the ball this spring, with 14 RBIs and 11 hits in only 20 at-bats. But that was clearly too small a sample for the Brewers to trust him with a role on the 26-man roster, especially after the Rengifo signing.
This is a crucial year for Black. He turns 26 in July, and this is his final option year, meaning if he doesn't make a team's roster out of spring training next year, he'd have to be designated for assignment.
Time is running out to establish a role as a full-time big-leaguer, but Black is assuredly still on the Brewers' radar as an option to fill in if Rengifo keeps floundering.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com