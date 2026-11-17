The Milwaukee Brewers have a hole in their rotation after Dustin May signed a three-year deal with the Chicago White Sox. The question for the Brewers will be how they go about in replacing that spot.

Their projected rotation for the 2027 season will include Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Kyle Harrison, and Robert Gasser. That leaves the fifth starter open, with not many options to fill it. They could either turn to the free-agent market, which may be too pricey for them, a trade, or rely on their internal depth.

Given the Brewers' modus operandi, it's much more likely they rely on their internal depth to fill that hole. They have some solid options to consider that will be much cheaper than signing a free agent or making a trade.

What are the Brewers Internal Rotation Options?

Oct 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester (46) throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning during game three of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most obvious option to fill the spot would be Quinn Priester. Priester was a successful reclamation project in 2025 for the Brewers, but the former first-rounder did not pitch in 2026. He dealt with thoracic outlet syndrome from Spring Training, then opted for surgery when his condition did not improve.

Priester is the most proven option from their internal guys, but he's coming off a major arm injury. He'll may require an innings and a pitch-count restriction for much of the 2027 season. He threw 157.1 innings in 2025, so he's proven to be able to handle a starter's workload in the past.

Other possibilities include left-hander Shane Drohan and right-hander Brandon Sproat. Drohan had a fairly decent 2026 season, pitching to a 4.19 ERA/3.73 FIP in 124.2 innings. Underlying metrics suggest that the left-hander should get another opportunity to start.

Sproat is more of an upside play, but he may project more as a depth starter in 2027. As one of the two players acquired for Freddy Peralta, it was a massive struggle for the rookie right-hander in 2026. Sproat limped to a 5.57 ERA despite getting plenty of chances in the rotation due to injuries. His season ended with an unceremonious demotion to Nashville and he was left off the postseason roster.

Coleman Crow and Garrett Stallings are depth starters with minor league options for 2027. Crow had a 5.30 ERA in his rookie season and finished the season in Triple-A after the rotation got healthy. Stallings was an up-and-down arm, mostly used for multi-inning coverage in the bullpen. It would require a disaster scenario.

Brewers Rotation Depth Chart Entering the Offseason

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Shane Drohan (55) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the 12th inning in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sorting through their options, this is what Milwaukee's rotation depth chart should look like. This assumes the club makes no external additions and Kyle Harrison returns to his first-half form.

RHP Jacob Misiorowski LHP Kyle Harrison RHP Logan Henderson LHP Robert Gasser RHP Quinn Priester LHP Shane Drohan RHP Brandon Sproat RHP Coleman Crow RHP Garrett Stallings

Going into the 40-man roster deadline, the Brewers have five potential starters to fill May's previous spot. Because of that, they may not feel a need to address their rotation with urgency. Instead, they may look to bolster their bullpen and look to replace Jake Bauers in the lineup. If a rotation need opens up, they could address it at the trade deadline instead.