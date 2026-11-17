Another key piece of the Milwaukee Brewers' run to the 2026 World Series is exiting the organization.

On Tuesday, FanSided's Robert Murray reported that right-handed starter Dustin May has agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth over $50 million. ESPN's Jesse Rogers followed up and reported that the deal is for $52.5 million over three years.

"Breaking: Free-agent pitcher Dustin May and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a three-year contract worth just north of $50 million, according to sources familiar with the deal." Murray wrote.

With May gone, he's now the second key contributor to leave the Brewers after the 2026 World Series, with the other being Jake Bauers, who agreed to terms on a four-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. But don't worry Milwaukee fans, the Brewers are going to be just fine. Milwaukee has internal options, like Quinn Priester, and there are external options, like Shane Bieber, worth looking into.

This result isn't the most shocking thing in the world. May's mutual option was declined and it immediately seemed like the odds of him returning were slim. The Brewers acquired him for the stretch run and he gave them innings, which is important, but he had a 5.65 ERA in 10 starts in the regular season for Milwaukee. The Brewers aren't a team that is going to go out and typically hand out lucrative, multi-year deals. May getting a little over $50 million is a price tag that would've been shocking in Milwaukee. But there are options out there Milwaukee could find to replace him at a lower price point.

Brandon Woodruff

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A healthy Woodruff arguably has more upside than May in the short term for the 2027 season. Woodruff only was able to make nine starts in 2026, but logged a 2.98 ERA. This is a guy who can still pitch, when he's healthy, and he was healthy enough in the postseason to appear in a World Series game. He's a free agent right now, but his projected market value is just over $11.8 million over one season from Spotrac. Milwaukee should absolutely bring Woodruff back. The fact that Woodruff was able to pitch in the World Series is a good sign for a normal offseason for him.

Shane Bieber

Aug 20, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bieber is another guy with injury question marks, but he has all the talent in the world when healthy. Bieber is a one-time Cy Young Award winner and is a two-time All-Star. Bieber is just 31 years old now and has a projected market value of just over $13 million across one season.

Lucas Giolito

Jun 21, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Lucas Giolito (55) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giolito is someone with immense upside, and is someone is very likely going to be cheap this offseason. His projected market value is just over $3.4 million across one season. Giolito didn't have a great 2026 season, but he signed late and pitched in just seven games. The year before, he had a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts for the Red Sox. With a full offseason, Giolito is a major bounce-back candidate.

It's always tough to see a player go, but the Brewers' rotation is in a great place with Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Robert Gasser and Kyle Harrison. Plus, there are options out there to replace May at a lower price. Or even internally with Priester.